Wellness and Multidisciplinary Healing Art Merge at Healing House Event by Britt Michaelian

Guests Enjoying Healing House Art

Healing House is an annual two hour multimedia event with light, color, sound, art, and energy healing where guests can get away from their worries and immerse themselves in wellness.” — Britt Michaelian

LAGUNA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Britt Michaelian is pleased to present the premier annual Healing House, a multidisciplinary wellness and art experience that introduced The Peace Within, an exhibition of new artwork by Britt Michaelian that infuses quantum healing and ancient stone medicine as art mediums. The Healing House event included a guided visualization with color, light, and sound, a disco dance party, and a gratitude tea ceremony as symbols for daily healing practices. Among the 100 guests in attendance were art collectors and wellness enthusiasts, local artists, and yoga instructors, in addition to NBA Sacramento Kings co-owners Raj and Marta Bhathal, singer-songwriter Delacey, HBO’s 100 Foot Wave producer Bill Sharp, and Orange County Museum of Art board member, Lisa Merage. The opening reception took place on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Seven-Degrees Gallery in Laguna Beach.

“Grounding. Inspiration. Movement. Nourishment. Gratitude. When practiced daily, these habits give our soul what it needs to heal. Divided into these five segments of healing, Healing House is a two hour multimedia event with light, color, sound, art, and energy healing where guests can get away from their worries and immerse themselves in wellness. If people want to bring the Healing House energy home, they can purchase a piece of healing art and commit to a daily healing practice, which ultimately benefits all beings.” Michaelian explains.

The Peace Within collection features a group of spiritual contemporary abstract paintings that experiments with color and pattern to reveal serene inner vistas and stunning depth. Michaelian invites viewers to join her on an enveloping journey through hypnotic networks of dreamlike marks, mystical hues, and sacred circles, generated through Michaelian’s use of acrylic paint mixed with quantum healing and powdered stones, which have become signature components of a vocabulary in which energy healing is as important as the paint on the canvas. Each painting is named with a healing mantra to inspire the viewer in their daily practice of healing. Throughout the exhibition, Michaelian maintains that each piece raises the energetic frequency where it's displayed for as long as it exists. Like an on-going reiki healing session, this art is itself a healing modality that appeals to wellness focused interior designers, art collectors, and art consultants focused on healthcare. The Peace Within Collection is available for sale in the online store at brittmichaelian.com

About Britt Michaelian

Britt Michaelian’s work has been exhibited in galleries in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York City with private collectors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. She has a BFA from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, a double Masters in Art Therapy and Marriage and Family Therapy, a certification as an expressive arts therapist in the hospital setting, and is a certified Reiki Master. The Peace Within Collection can be viewed at https://brittmichaelian.com/store. Interested parties can download a recording of the Healing House guided visualization and sign up for the mailing list to attend the next Healing House event at http://brittmichaelian.com