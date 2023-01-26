Author Bryan Hines's newly released "The Power of God's Word" invites readers to grow in their understanding of how God's words can help to provide healing and strength

"The Power of God's Word: Psalm 91 Blessings, Promises, Love Letter" from Christian Faith Publishing author Bryan Hines is a faith-based discussion on the courage and guidance that one can gain from following the Lord's messages as found within Scripture and shared by His messengers. By allowing God's messages to enter one's life, Hines reveals the innumerable blessings that one can discover.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Power of God's Word: Psalm 91 Blessings, Promises, Love Letter": a poignant read that reveals the importance and power of the Lord's holy words, and the influence they can have on one's life. "The Power of God's Word" is the creation of published author Bryan Hines, a jack-of-all-trades who has worked at American Airlines for thirty-seven years.

"They call me Featherchicken. That's what all my friends call me," writes Hines. "This letter is about my Father. God chose me from the beginning of time (Psalm 139:13-17). My Dad (Abba) says amazing things in the Bible that are just too hard to fathom (believe) but are true. When I started to read Psalm 91, I said, 'These are all the promises and blessings in God's Word.' I do believe Moses wrote it for the children of Israel on their hiking trip.

"All the stories in this letter are a part of me and are true--from Lucas Paul Randal Hines to the storm on Lake Michigan to the gift of believing and to another level of humility. My Father is more than a friend. He walks with me and holds my hand. Wherever I go, He is there."

Hines continues, "Salvation is only in Jesus. Ask Christ into your life, and you have started the greatest treasure hunt in your life. When I was twenty-five, I found the greatest treasure in the front yard of my house in Irving, Texas. That was back in 1975, and it was the greatest treasure I have ever found because the treasure keeps growing every day. I read the Father's Word, and it keeps the temple clean. I am the temple keeper. Discover who you are, what you have, and what you can do through the Father's work. Read His love letter to the world."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bryan Hines's new book will help readers discover the power of the Lord's words, and find the enlightenment needed to truly open one's hearts and minds to His messages of love and salvation.

Consumers can purchase "The Power of God's Word: Psalm 91 Blessings, Promises, Love Letter" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Power of God's Word: Psalm 91 Blessings, Promises, Love Letter", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

