Ryan Brown's newly released "As Iron Sharpens Iron" is a thoughtful 30-day devotional that challenges readers to a more active pursuit of faith

"As Iron Sharpens Iron" from Christian Faith Publishing author Ryan Brown is an engaging opportunity for making time in each day for reflection and prayer as readers consider the impactful messages within each daily installment.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 26, 2023

Brown shares, "This is a thirty-day devotional book, hoping to provoke thought and encouragement, as well as give some insight from a slightly different point of view. God uses us in different ways to reach different groups of people. As different as my points of view may be, they are not contradictory to God's Word. I use many life experiences to help illustrate messages. I hope to encourage the church as well as strengthen and equip you so you can utilize your God-given talents to share with a lost and dying world that we all are imperfect, but we're forgiven simply because we have accepted our fate as sinners and have reached out to the Savior. 'As iron sharpens iron so shall a friend sharpen the countenance of another.'"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ryan Brown's new book pushes readers to consider a new perspective based on God's word.

Brown brings readers a balance of reflective consideration of God's word paired with personal experiences in hopes of motivating them toward a deeper commitment to God.

