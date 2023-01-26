Dr. W. Ray Strebeck, EdD's newly released "A Living Hope" is an informative discussion of how worldly influences can lead one from God's path

"A Living Hope" from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. W. Ray Strebeck, EdD is a helpful and encouraging opportunity for a rejuvenation of faith as readers reflect on the key points of living in faith and trusting in God.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Living Hope": a powerful and heartfelt message of God's love. "A Living Hope" is the creation of published author Dr. W. Ray Strebeck, EdD.

Dr. Strebeck shares, "In this writing, A Living Hope, the author presents a term: insidious persecution. This term is meant to bring pause to the reader regarding the society in which we presently find ourselves and how it can, and so often does, steer us from the path that God has provided for our most beneficial existence in this life on earth.

"His purpose is to wake the reader to the knowledge of Satan's intervention in our lives to draw us away from the life that is offered in Christ by many miniscule moves away from the true path. This information is presented with both secular and scriptural references in descriptive manners.

"The author also provides references that show the reader how much the Lord—through His Son, Jesus—is open to our return to His love, mercy, and grace into His care and His fold. The true living hope, who is Christ Jesus."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. W. Ray Strebeck, EdD's new book is an inspiring and articulate study that blends the secular and spiritual to present readers with compelling evidence for God's connection to mankind.

Dr. Strebeck draws from careful study and observation to present readers with encouragement and an uplifting message so they can find the restorative connection with God that will carry them through life's challenges.

