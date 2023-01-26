Elaine Hart's newly released "Daniel, the Beloved Prophet" is an engaging study of Christian history

"Daniel, the Beloved Prophet" from Christian Faith Publishing author Elaine Hart is a helpful resource for readers seeking a clear understanding of the timeline of creation's existence through the prophet Daniel.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Daniel, the Beloved Prophet": a carefully researched study of God's word. "Daniel, the Beloved Prophet" is the creation of published author Elaine Hart, a native of Louisiana and loving mother. Hart is a retired attorney who holds a BS degree from Louisiana State University and a JD degree from Loyola University, New Orleans.

Hart shares, "God keeps very good records. Everything is written down in heaven. In the Old Testament, He carefully tells us the lifespans of everyone in the messianic line after the expulsion of Adam and Eve from the garden of Eden.

"Two thousand years from Adam's exile from Eden to Abraham

Two thousand years from Abraham to Jesus Christ

Two thousand years from Jesus Christ to present time

One thousand years millennial reign of Jesus Christ

"Remember, seven is the number of completion.

"Mene, Mene, Tekel, Upharsin means "you have been weighed in the balances and found wanting. Your kingdom has been given to the Medes and the Persians." King Belshazzar was killed that very night, and Darius the Mede received the kingdom at age sixty-two."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elaine Hart's new book brings clarity to key points within history that have shaped the existence of man.

Hart shares in hopes of spreading knowledge of the Christian faith so readers can find a deeper understanding of the Book of Daniel.

