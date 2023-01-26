Mark Gregory Akins's newly released "Toggle" is an engaging adventure across time and space

"Toggle" from Christian Faith Publishing author Mark Gregory Akins is an action-packed tale of scientific discovery and dangerous knowledge as a talented physicist finds himself swept up in a shocking turn of events that will tug at the threads of time itself.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Toggle": a gripping fiction with danger, intrigue, and surprising twists of fate. "Toggle" is the creation of published author Mark Gregory Akins, who holds a degree in business administration.

Akins shares, "Physicist George Norwell has always wanted to experiment with time travel. Funded by the government, the supersecret black holes he has created are potentially too dangerous to hand over to any government. So he 'borrows' them.

"Successfully making a random trip into the past, Norwell cautiously expects to create no disturbance in the timestream. An unavoidable cascade of entanglements puts his faith and humanity on the line.

"Joined by friends, risks are undertaken to rescue an innocent woman from certain death. But a high price is to be paid in the form of angry villagers, domestic and international spies, and an unexpected galactic threat.

"No good deed shall go unpunished."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mark Gregory Akins's new book will have readers racing to see what unexpected consequences await after a well-meaning journey to the past alters life as it is known.

Akins passion for the sciences is apparent within the pages of his flagship novel that will captivate the imagination from the first page.

Consumers can purchase "Toggle" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Toggle," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing