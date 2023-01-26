Tolernisa Smith-Butler's newly released "Through The Eyes Of A Child: From Tragedy To Triumph" is a powerful testimony of overcoming abuse to live in triumph

"Through The Eyes Of A Child: From Tragedy To Triumph" from Christian Faith Publishing author Tolernisa Smith-Butler is an emotionally charged look into the author's experiences with sexual abuse and the long journey to healing that resulted in a life of determined faith and advocacy for children.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Through The Eyes Of A Child: From Tragedy To Triumph": a heart-wrenching story of a young girl struggling to overcome traumatic abuse. "Through The Eyes Of A Child: From Tragedy To Triumph" is the creation of published author Tolernisa Smith-Butler, a dedicated wife and mother of three who is a three-time graduate of Delta State University of Cleveland, MS. She is presently a counselor at Coahoma Community College in Clarksdale, MS. Butler is also a certified trainer for the Mississippi State Department of Health Child Care Licensure Division, where she facilitates numerous trainings to Child Care Providers, Head Start Centers, and those interested in one day working with youth of all ages.

Smith-Butler shares, "Tolernisa Smith-Butler lived the life as a child full of laughter, wholeness and play until one day, the life she once knew, vanished and so she thought, went away. Experiencing life through the eyes of turmoil and tragedy, with the least expectancy, she was guided down the road to the discovery of triumph. Today she shares her life changing experience/testimony with hope that it will help someone else, somewhere!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tolernisa Smith-Butler's new book will tug at the heartstrings as readers witness a powerful testimony unfold.

Smith-Butler shares in hopes of reaching others who have faced similar circumstances to reassure them they are not alone and to raise awareness of child sexual abuse.

