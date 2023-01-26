Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,743 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 344,185 in the last 365 days.

Wayne J. Bentley's newly released "Prophecy" is an engaging study of prophetic scripture

"Prophecy" from Christian Faith Publishing author Wayne J. Bentley is a fascinating eschatological study.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Prophecy": a detailed examination of God's word related to the end times. "Prophecy" is the creation of published author Wayne J. Bentley, a lifetime resident of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Bentley has a Master of Education, BS degrees, and a teacher certification from Grand Valley State University, with majors in mathematics and social studies and a minor in physical science. For twenty-two years, he taught at Grand Rapids City High School, one of the highest-ranking high schools in the nation. In addition, he coached tennis and football. Bentley is retired and widowed from a loving wife Karen (deceased, June 2012); together they raised five children and over twenty foster daughters.

Bentley shares, "Prophecy: Now through End Times starts with the Great Apostasy (a falling away) and continues to explain the events of Revelation, in order, up to the Return of Jesus. If Jesus did not return, the events explained in this text would lead to the extinction of humanity."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Wayne J. Bentley's new book offers readers a clear guide to understanding prophetic scripture.

Consumers can purchase "Prophecy" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Prophecy," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

You just read:

Wayne J. Bentley's newly released "Prophecy" is an engaging study of prophetic scripture

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.