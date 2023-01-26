Authors Kwantrice Hurst, Allieson Woolcock, Lisa Thompson, and Charise Dais's new book "There Are Options Besides Murder: Life, Lemonade, and Sharp Knives" is released

Recent release "There Are Options Besides Murder: Life, Lemonade, and Sharp Knives" from Page Publishing authors Kwantrice Hurst, Allieson Woolcock, Lisa Thompson, and Charise Dais offers a lesson on how not to do relationships.

SARASOTA, Fla., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Authors Kwantrice Hurst, Allieson Woolcock, Lisa Thompson, and Charise Dais have completed their new book "There Are Options Besides Murder: Life, Lemonade, and Sharp Knives": a series of gripping and potent short stories that tackles topics such as friendship woes, relationship woes, inner struggles, and self-esteem issues. The authors take some of the most challenging relationship situations and dissect them to provide healing, understanding, self-awareness, and, most importantly, help to keep the knives and guns locked away.

The authors, known as the OBM Tribe, write, "Now in what universe is going to a cheating website-something that ends well? And, if you can't handle the stress of doing well, having a wife and one child, how does adding another woman and her children (plural) make life less stressful? Just shaking my head!"

They continue, "But it gets worse. After losing his family, he went back to the cheating girlfriend. Once she started complaining that he wasn't spending time with her children and 'playing house' as she dreamed, he got frustrated. He didn't want the extra stress of having to play 'daddy' to her kids. He was missing his own kid and just wanted to spend time with him. While he navigated through the crazy world he made, what would we say to the wife who had her world blown up?"

Published by Page Publishing, authors Kwantrice Hurst, Allieson Woolcock, Lisa Thompson, Charise Dais's captivating tale offers intrigue, deceit, and self-discovery.

Readers who wish to experience this unforgettable work can purchase "There Are Options Besides Murder: Life, Lemonade, and Sharp Knives" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

