K. R. Snoek's newly released "Rise with God" is an uplifting message of encouragement that will help readers learn how to protect from worldly negativity

"Rise with God" from Christian Faith Publishing author K. R. Snoek is an enjoyable continuation of the author's trilogy that can be interchanged in order to suit the spiritual need being experienced at that time.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Rise with God": an inspiring discussion of the power one holds and the need to protect oneself from negative emotional influence. "Rise with God" is the creation of published author K. R. Snoek, a native Texan and proud mother of three grown men.

Snoek shares, "Rise with God is a continuation of the self-help spiritual journey we are on. Where it compliments One with God and Armed with God, it isn't necessary to read them in any specific order.

"Rise with God is a part of the journey that will help you learn to protect your beautiful energy. Too often we allow circumstances to affect our daily moods. This book is filled with tips and ways to learn to protect your personal energy from a harsh and confusing world, therefore allowing you to face the world head-on without letting it bring you down. When we learn how to stay in control of our own emotions, the small and not-so-small things in life become much easier to face daily. Life pushes us all around too often, so take back your energy and learn how to protect your most beautiful self. What do you have to lose? Take your life back and put your destiny in your own hands."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, K. R. Snoek's new book will resonate with many who find it difficult to stay in control in the modern and frequently changing world.

Snoek shares in hopes of helping others to find a sense of peace, fulfillment, and connection with God's word.

Consumers can purchase "Rise with God" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Rise with God," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing