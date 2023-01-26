Submit Release
Tombo's newly released "God and Me and Sometimes in Between: Volume 2" is an enjoyable and uplifting collection of inspirational messages

"God and Me and Sometimes in Between: Volume 2" from Christian Faith Publishing author Tombo is designed to encourage and empower readers to keep pushing through life's challenges and strive to keep the faith during times of struggle.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 26, 2023  /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "God and Me and Sometimes in Between: Volume 2": a heartwarming message of God's connection to all. "God and Me and Sometimes in Between: Volume 2" is the creation of published author Tombo, a native of Wisconsin who retired to Arizona after working in education for thirty years.

Tombo shares, "Sometimes life seems orderly and full. Other times, it seems confusing and empty. Then there are the times in between, when life is fine but somewhat fuzzy, when we're sure about some things but uncertain about others.

"It is during these "in between" times that we need to seek a better connection with God. And in his thought-provoking book, Tombo delivers spiritual insights and encouragement that enable you to do just that.

"God and Me and Sometimes in Between is a collection of inspirational messages that focus on God's love and available blessings. The empowering, uplifting, and entertaining text will help you overcome insecurity, loneliness, and doubt and bring more clarity to your life.

"You need to trust in God, seek his assistance, and move forward. The more you trust in God and pray for help, the less in-between times you will encounter. When you do, you will know it is only temporary and better and clearer times are ahead of you."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tombo's new book will empower readers in their pursuit of a healthy and fulfilling connection with God's grace.

Tombo shares in hopes of reaching those in need of encouragement and support as they face the highs and lows of life.

Consumers can purchase "God and Me and Sometimes in Between: Volume 2" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "God and Me and Sometimes in Between: Volume 2," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

