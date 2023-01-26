Submit Release
Author Richard Bootle's new book "What Have You Done with Your Moment" is a thought-provoking contemplation of the modern human experience

Recent release "What Have You Done with Your Moment" from Page Publishing author Richard Bootle asks an intriguing question and forces readers to contemplate their own choices in the face of both the Covid-19 pandemic and the all-too-finite span of a human life. What legacy will we leave to those who follow?

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Richard Bootle, a practicing criminal defense attorney presently residing and working in Nassau, The Bahamas, has completed his new book "What Have You Done with Your Moment": a compelling discussion of the nature of human life inspired by the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A person can have one traumatic experience in life, and that experience can determine the course of the rest of his or her life. One experience gave the author the idea for this manuscript. When the author saw people demonstrating at the Michigan State Capitol during the pandemic when the governor ordered lockdowns, that is when he asked the question, "Is this what they will be telling their grandchildren and great-grandchildren thirty or forty years from now?"

Is this what they did with that moment in time? Then he looked at famous people who went on long before us, and he asked them what they have done with their moment. Some great entertainers, some great sporting figures, some great African American inventors, and current famous politicians.

Then he concluded that our lives are filled with moments. This author concludes that your moment is your life. However, you don't go up to someone and ask them what they have done with their life because people might not be satisfied with how their life turned out. This question causes them to rationalize. Ask them what they have done with their moment, and they will talk to you all day.

Published by Page Publishing, Richard Bootle's engrossing book is a thought-provoking book for contemplative readers.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "What Have You Done with Your Moment" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

