Lindsey Carnett Appointed Senior Advisor of TerraScale Inc.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TerraScale, a five-time award-winning green development, infrastructure and finance firm formed with the goal of accelerating the transition to a more sustainable planet, today named Lindsey Carnett as senior advisor, global marketing and strategic partnerships on its advisory board. Carnett will serve under the leadership of LT General Honoré (Ret.), chairman of the advisory board.

Carnett is the CEO and president of Marketing Maven. She founded Marketing Maven in 2009, after leading integrated communications campaigns for firms and private industries across the world. With over two decades of experience, Carnett founded Marketing Maven to elevate the public relations and marketing objectives of clients and provide tangible results. Named one of the Most Entrepreneurial Companies in America by Entrepreneur360 and one of the Fastest Growing Independently Owned Companies in America by Inc. 5000, Marketing Maven is a bicoastal full-service marketing agency.

"Lindsey is a globally recognized leader in the field of public relations and marketing. She has led successful campaigns for many notable companies and high-profile clients," said Danny Hayes, TerraScale co-founder and CEO. "It is an honor and privilege to have such a dynamic, accomplished and respected leader on the TerraScale advisory board. We look forward to working alongside her as we undertake new and exciting ventures with our project partners."

At TerraScale, Carnett's primary responsibilities will include providing strategic marketing and public relations advisory as well as assisting with the introduction and development of strategic partnerships in support of TerraScale's global projects.

"TerraScale is a growing leader in the field of sustainable infrastructure," said Carnett. "I am proud to support TerraScale's growth through my decades of expertise in public relations, marketing and branding. I look forward to being part of TerraScale's advisory board and working alongside the TerraScale team as they continue to develop innovative solutions that are both financially attractive and provide environmental benefits to global communities."

Carnett has experience working with clients in the government, environmental, health, nutrition, tourism/hospitality, beauty, lifestyle and consumer spaces. She is a trusted public relations advisor to national and international organizations and has been named an Enterprising Women Award Winner, Top Woman in Public Relations by PR News, a Top Woman in Media by FOLIO, and featured in the Forbes Most Powerful Women Business Leader issue. She also has offered expert insight via news outlets like TheStreet.com, National Public Radio (NPR), The Doctors, The Jeff Probst Show, Telemundo, USA Today, PR Week, Forbes Woman, Medium, Gizmodo, and Thrive Global. She believes in giving back and has sat on Board of Directors for Women in Sports in Events serving as their Co–VP of Marketing, served on the Board of Directors for the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) Los Angeles Chapter, Electronic Retailing Association and The Victory Club for California Lutheran University and is a member of the Conejo Valley Chamber of Commerce where she was a 2021 40 Under Forty Honoree, VISTAGE, W Source, and Women Presidents' Organization. She also taught a social media content course and wrote curriculum for Academy of Art University.

TerraScale is a green technology and infrastructure development company reinventing the future of global sustainable development models. TerraScale places green energy, digital infrastructure and cybersecurity at the center of its infrastructure projects and solutions. Bringing together the best-in-class partners and service providers across technology, green engineering, cybersecurity, real estate, energy, construction firms and more, TerraScale modernizes businesses and communities around the world - creating solutions and infrastructure that are future-proofed. TerraScale's Project Energos is the winner of five prestigious design and architecture awards.

