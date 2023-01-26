ROBAM reimagines the modern home kitchen with new, state-of-the-art cooking appliances and next-gen ventilation technology at KBIS 2023

Product launches include a large capacity dual fuel range, a new ultra-slim range hood, the R-BOX PLUS countertop oven and more

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading global kitchen appliance manufacturer ROBAM will showcase a new collection of next-generation appliances at the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS) in Las Vegas, Nevada, from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2 in booth W3721. The brand, which has ranked no.1 in global sales in built-in cooktops and range hoods for eight consecutive years, will beckon home chefs to embark on new culinary adventures with the debut of multiple new, state-of-the-art products and several returning favorites. Key announcements include a new 30-inch Dual Fuel Range, the sleek 7-inch Ultra-Slim Series Range Hood and the R-BOX PLUS, a countertop combi steam oven with multiple cooking modes including microwaving, air frying, convection and more.

TWEET THIS: "Leading global appliance manufacturer #ROBAM, will be attending the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show in Las Vegas this year, debuting their newest selection of high end kitchen appliances. https://us.robamworld.com/"

As a global leader in the premium kitchen appliance industry, ROBAM is poised to have more visibility at this year's show than ever before. The brand has been selected as a featured presenter during DesignBites LIVE on the KBISNeXT Stage on Tuesday, January 31, at 12:00 p.m., and as a stop on the C&G Insiders Tour with DJ Carey. Additionally, two of ROBAM's newest products have been selected as Best of KBIS Finalists for 2023.

"We are thrilled to be back at KBIS, with a bigger presence than ever before and debuting our newest selection of cutting-edge products," said Elvis Chen, ROBAM Regional Director. "ROBAM continues to provide home chefs with the power and efficiency they need to explore new recipes and cooking styles, while also delivering clear aesthetic appeal that makes people proud to show off their kitchens."

ROBAM's product offerings at KBIS 2023 will include the following:

30-inch Modern Tubular Island Range Hood: With only 1,000 units manufactured each year, this exclusive range hood breaks the mold for kitchen ventilation in every way, serving as a design focal point in the kitchen with a handmade a stainless-steel surface and two discreet black tempered glass touch screen panels.

30-inch Dual Fuel Range: The 5.0 cu ft. large capacity, European-style convection oven, paired with a five-burner gas range, is equipped with a wide range of temperature controls and an air-fry feature, for a precise and custom cooking experience.

7-inch Ultra-Slim Series Range Hood: A Best of KBIS Finalist in 2023. ROBAM's signature power and performance is packed into its smallest silhouette to date with this sleek, state-of-the-art, 7" ultra-slim range hood. Its 100% touchless design simplifies the cooking process, with activation through voice control or the ROKI app.

R-BOX PLUS Countertop Oven: A Best of KBIS Finalist in 2023. The innovative, multifunctional countertop oven provides enough power and versatility to replace more than 20 separate countertop appliances, with 10 different cooking modes including microwave capabilities and European-style convection. With a slightly retro design and assortment of color options, the unit is well suited for a variety of kitchen aesthetics.

To learn more about ROBAM and its product offerings, visit us.robamworld.com.

About ROBAM:

Founded in 1979, ROBAM is known around the world for its high-end kitchen appliances and ranks #1 in global sales for both built-in cooktops and range hoods. From integrating state-of-the-art Field-Oriented Control (FOC) technology and hands-free control options, to embodying an entirely new design aesthetic for the kitchen that doesn't hold back on functionality, ROBAM's suite of professional kitchen appliances offer the perfect combination of power and prestige. For more information, visit us.robamworld.com.

Media Contact

Chad Riley, Merlot Marketing, 916-285-9835, robam@merlotmarketing.com

SOURCE ROBAM