Turkish Consumer Finance Company Quick Finans Selects Provenir AI-Powered Data and Decisioning Platform

Provenir's no-code platform delivers rapid deployment, flexibility and scalability for a growing company

Provenir, a global leader in data and AI-powered risk decisioning software, announced today that Quick Finans, a consumer finance company located in Turkey, has selected Provenir's AI-Powered Data and Decisioning Platform to quickly approve and onboard new customers.

Quick Finans, a wholly owned subsidiary of Quick Insurance, which is under the umbrella of Maher Holding, offers solutions for consumer finance loans (GPL), auto financing, mortgages, agricultural financing, and small business lending. They were looking for a low/no code platform that could be deployed quickly, modified in real-time and scale as the company expands its offerings.

"After evaluating several options, we determined that Provenir best met our requirements and could support our aggressive growth strategies," said Cumhur Taş – Deputy General Manager responsible for Credit & Operations in Quick Finans. "The platform provides the flexibility we need to power our business now and in the future. Another key differentiator was the ability to easily access and integrate new data sources to help us gain a more holistic view of our applicants and customers."

"We are pleased to partner with Quick Finans to develop real-time decisioning solutions that will provide a superior customer experience," said Emre Unlusoy, Regional Manager for Provenir. "Provenir's no-code, visual UI eliminates vendor and development team reliance, and will provide Quick Finans the flexibility and agility needed to rapidly make changes, test new strategies and get products to market faster."

Provenir's industry-leading AI-Powered Data and Decisioning Platform is data fueled and AI driven for smarter risk decisioning. The solution, managed through a single UI, empowers organizations to innovate further and faster than ever before, driving the continuous optimization they need to power growth and agility, without increasing risk. With the unique combination of universal access to data, embedded AI and world-class decisioning technology, Provenir provides a cohesive risk ecosystem to enable smarter decisions across the entire customer lifecycle – offering diverse data for deeper insights, auto-optimized decisions, and a continuous feedback loop for constant improvement both at onboarding when assessing risk and monitoring ongoing transactions for fraud.

About Provenir

Provenir helps fintechs and financial services providers make smarter decisions faster with our AI-Powered Data and Decisioning Platform.

Provenir brings together key data, AI and decisioning capabilities to help organizations provide world-class consumer experiences. This unique offering gives organizations the ability to power decisioning innovation across the full customer lifecycle, driving improvements in the customer experience, access to financial services, business agility, and more.

Provenir works with disruptive financial services organizations in more than 50 countries and processes more than 3 billion transactions annually.

