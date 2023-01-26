Arrest Made in Carjacking and Robbery Offenses in the District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announce an arrest has been made in reference to Carjacking and Robbery Offenses that occurred in the District.

Unarmed Carjacking: On Sunday, December 25, 2022, at approximately 12:00 am, the suspects approached the victim, who was seated in their vehicle, in the 1000 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest. The suspects entered the victim’s vehicle and pepper sprayed the victim. The suspects then forced the victim out of their vehicle and fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The victim’s vehicle has been recovered. CCN: 22-187-110

Armed Carjacking: On Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at approximately 4:00 pm, the suspects approached the victim, who was seated in their vehicle, in the 1900 block of 16th Street, Southeast. The suspects entered the victim’s vehicle and demanded the vehicle. One of the suspects displayed a handgun and threatened the victim. The victim complied. The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The victim’s vehicle has been recovered. CCN: 22-188-661

Unarmed Carjacking: On Thursday, December 29, 2022, at approximately 9:30 am, the suspects approached the victim, who was exiting their vehicle, in the 1900 block of 13th Street, Southeast. The suspects demanded the victim’s vehicle. The victim complied. The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. CCN: 22-189-033

Armed Carjacking: On Saturday, December 31, 2022, at approximately 11:56 am, the suspects approached the victim in the 1800 block of 17th Street, Southeast. The suspects assaulted the victim and demanded their car keys. During the offense, one of the suspects displayed a handgun. The victim complied. The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The victim’s vehicle has been recovered. CCN: 22-190-138

Armed Carjacking: On Saturday, December 31, 2022, at approximately 2:08 pm, the suspects approached the victim in the 1200 block of U Street, Southeast. The suspects assaulted the victim and demanded their car keys. During the offense, one of the suspects displayed a handgun. The victim complied. The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The victim’s vehicle has been recovered. CCN: 22-190-177

Robbery (Fear)/ Theft One (Stolen Auto): On Sunday, January 1, 2023, at approximately 8:46 am, the suspect approached the victim in the 1200 block of V Street, Southeast. The suspect motioned as if they had a handgun and demanded the victim’s car keys. The victim complied. The suspect fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The victim’s vehicle has been recovered. CCN: 23-000-247

Attempted Unarmed Carjacking: On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at approximately 3:12 pm, the suspects approached the victim, who was seated in their vehicle, in the 2100 block of 13th Street, Southeast. The suspects demanded the victim’s vehicle and attempted to enter the vehicle. The victim fled the scene. CCN: 23-001-457