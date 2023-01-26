MUR continues to promote Iao Hon Estate old neighbourhood renewal, assists Seng I House property owners to set up management committee

MACAU, January 26 - To better promote the Iao Hon Estate old neighbourhood renewal project, Macau Urban Renewal Limited (MUR) has been actively assisting property owners of Iao Hon Estate to play an active role in the old neighbourhood renewal process. With the coordination from different sides, MUR has recently helped property owners of the Estate’s Seng I House organise condominium owners’ general assembly meetings to set up their own management committees (also known as property owners’ associations) to form the basis of the redevelopment of Seng I House, which is one of the seven blocks of flats that make up Iao Hon Estate.

Talks on the project’s plan continue where views are exchanged to reach a consensus

During the meeting, MUR helped property owners deliberate and pass a resolution to elect a committee for the general assembly of condominium owners and chairperson, who would then chair the meeting and prepare the minutes of the meeting; deliberated and passed a resolution on the name of the condominium management committee and to elect the management committee’s members; deliberated and passed a resolution to authorise the management committee to open a bank account for a sinking fund.

MUR representatives then gave a presentation of Iao Hon Estate’s old neighbourhood renewal project, answered property owners’ questions, gauged opinions and exchanged views so as to strive to improve the living environment and auxiliary facilities in the area. Property owners then viewed the temporary housing show flats, they were pleased with the design of the units and believed that temporary housing would help boost their confidence in the redevelopment project.

4 Son Lei House buildings, 6 Seng I House buildings have set up management committees

After four buildings of Son Lei House have set up management committees in August last year, MUR has continued to provide assistance to the property owners, including helping Son Lei House property owners apply for the “One Stop Service - Issuing the Urban Conditional Plan (PCU) for the area without detail planning”. After Son Lei House, Seng I House is the second group of property owners in the Iao Hon Estate old neighbourhood renewal project that has set up management committees.

To help residents affected by the old neighbourhood renewal process, MUR is building temporary housing units on Lot P in Areia Preta. MUR will continue to response to property owners’ need for assistance, help and encourage property owners of the other blocks of flats at Iao Hon Estate to set up management committees so as to unite property owners to play an active role in the redevelopment process.