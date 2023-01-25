Governor Abbott Signs Historic Infrastructure Agreement With U.S. Military

TEXAS, January 25 - January 25, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today signed the largest Statewide Intergovernmental Support Agreement (S-IGSA) between the State of Texas and the United States Military to bolster infrastructure and transportation improvements on federal military property across the state. This historic 10-year agreement authorizes the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to complete roadway maintenance and repair projects as well as purchase bulk materials through a state-federal partnership.



“I’m proud to sign the largest S-IGSA between a state and the U.S. military,” said Governor Abbott. “By entering this partnership between the State of Texas and the U.S. military, we are ensuring infrastructure projects at our bases are built faster and more efficiently to support growth and development in these important communities. Texas will always support the brave men and women who serve in our military, and together we will continue to help these heroes serve and protect the greatest nation in the history of the world."



“Thank you to everyone here for all your hard work, dedication, and vision that went into developing the S-IGSA in the Department of Defense,” said Assistant Secretary Jacobson. “This 10-year S-IGSA is the type of partnership that strengthens our Army’s relationship with the State of Texas, and we look forward to seeing what other innovative partnerships come next.”



"The U.S. Navy has three installations that are privileged to call Texas home," said Captain Smith. "The Navy is proud to partner with the State of Texas in the first S-IGSA, saving us up to $36 million over the next 10 years just in road maintenance alone."



"The U.S. Air Force has a tremendous presence in Texas, and we're proud to participate in the S-IGSA," said Deputy Assistant Secretary Moriarty. "This agreement allows the U.S. Air Force to leverage opportunities with TxDOT to do maintenance on our roads and reduce the burden of the men and women who work in our military installations. This is just another strong indication of support for our military from the State of Texas."



The Governor was joined at the signing ceremony by Assistant Secretary to the United States Army Installation, Energy and Environment Rachel Jacobson; Deputy Assistant Secretary of the United States Air Force for Installations Robert Moriarty; Navy Region Southeast Chief of Staff Captain Gregory Smith; Senator Cesar Blanco; Representative Lina Ortega; Representative Ray Lopez; TxDOT Chairman Bruce Bugg; and TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams.



In May 2021, Governor Abbott signed House Bill 3399 allowing TxDOT to provide road services on federal military property. Following this authorization, the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) began discussions about implementing a S-IGSA with the State of Texas.



This S-IGSA is anticipated to decrease project lead time, reduce civilian staff burden, and result in an estimated cost savings of 25% to all participating military installations. This agreement will be DOD's largest S-IGSA involving the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, and U.S. Air Force with a single public partner.



View the Statewide Intergovernmental Support Agreement (S-IGSA) here.