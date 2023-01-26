News Release-Williston Field Station- Numerous Weather Related Crashes

VSP News Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: SGT Mike Anderson

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 1/25/2023 1600-1930

INCIDENT LOCATION: Chittenden County

Numerous Weather-Related Crashes

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On January 25, 2023, Troopers from the Williston Field Station responded to ten (10) weather-related crashes in Chittenden County. Most of these crashes occurred on Interstate 89 between 1600 and 1930 hours. All of the reported crashes were single vehicle and caused by quickly deteriorating winter driving conditions. Two (2) of the operators sustained injuries and were transported to UVMMC. VSP would like to remind motorists to slow down and increase following distance to greater than four seconds during inclement weather.