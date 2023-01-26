Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,747 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 344,195 in the last 365 days.

News Release-Williston Field Station- Numerous Weather Related Crashes

VSP News Release

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: SGT Mike Anderson                            

STATION: Williston                    

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 1/25/2023 1600-1930

INCIDENT LOCATION: Chittenden County

Numerous Weather-Related Crashes

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On January 25, 2023, Troopers from the Williston Field Station responded to ten (10) weather-related crashes in Chittenden County. Most of these crashes occurred on Interstate 89 between 1600 and 1930 hours. All of the reported crashes were single vehicle and caused by quickly deteriorating winter driving conditions. Two (2) of the operators sustained injuries and were transported to UVMMC.  VSP would like to remind motorists to slow down and increase following distance to greater than four seconds during inclement weather.

 

 

Sergeant Mike Anderson

Vermont State Police

Troop “A” Williston Barracks

2777 St. George Rd., Williston, VT 05494

(802) 878-7111

 

You just read:

News Release-Williston Field Station- Numerous Weather Related Crashes

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.