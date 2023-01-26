News Release-Williston Field Station- Numerous Weather Related Crashes
DATE/TIME: 1/25/2023 1600-1930
INCIDENT LOCATION: Chittenden County
Numerous Weather-Related Crashes
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On January 25, 2023, Troopers from the Williston Field Station responded to ten (10) weather-related crashes in Chittenden County. Most of these crashes occurred on Interstate 89 between 1600 and 1930 hours. All of the reported crashes were single vehicle and caused by quickly deteriorating winter driving conditions. Two (2) of the operators sustained injuries and were transported to UVMMC. VSP would like to remind motorists to slow down and increase following distance to greater than four seconds during inclement weather.
