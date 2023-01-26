Submit Release
Berlin Barracks / DUI #2 Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 23A3000477                                                  

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Roaldi

STATION: Berlin              

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 01/24/2023

STREET: VT Route 14

TOWN: Williamstown

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Circle St.

WEATHER: Snowing       

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Stephen Ford

AGE:   41  

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: minor

INJURIES: No

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On the above-mentioned date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle off the road in a snowbank on VT Route 14 in Williamstown, VT.  Upon arrival Troopers identified Stephen Ford as the operator.  Upon further investigation it was determined that Ford was operating under the influence and subsequently was taken into custody.  Ford was transported to the Barre City Police Department for processing and released with a citation to appear in court to answer to the charge.

 

MUG SHOT: Y

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT:  Vermont Superior Court Orange Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/08/2023     0800 hours  

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

