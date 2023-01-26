Berlin Barracks / DUI #2 Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A3000477
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Roaldi
STATION: Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 01/24/2023
STREET: VT Route 14
TOWN: Williamstown
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Circle St.
WEATHER: Snowing
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Stephen Ford
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: GMC
VEHICLE MODEL: Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: minor
INJURIES: No
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above-mentioned date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle off the road in a snowbank on VT Route 14 in Williamstown, VT. Upon arrival Troopers identified Stephen Ford as the operator. Upon further investigation it was determined that Ford was operating under the influence and subsequently was taken into custody. Ford was transported to the Barre City Police Department for processing and released with a citation to appear in court to answer to the charge.
MUG SHOT: Y
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Orange Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/08/2023 0800 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.