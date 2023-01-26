Shawn Fair Announces the Dynamic Shayla N. Atkins as the Latest Addition to the Leadership Experience Tour Stage

Leadership expert and motivational speaker Shayla Atkins has been announced as the latest addition to the highly-acclaimed Leadership Experience Tour stage hosted by Shawn Fair. With nearly 20 years of professional experience as a Human Resources leader, Shayla is a global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion strategist on a mission to empower audiences worldwide with proven strategies for advancing racial and gender equity and building inclusive leaders within their organizations.

As a highly sought-after keynote speaker, Shayla has delivered compelling speeches on live and virtual global audiences for some of the industry's most prominent corporations and organizations, including Kimberly Clark Corporation, Cox Enterprises, and Entergy Corporation. In addition, her extensive leadership expertise has earned her invitations to speak on some of the largest corporate stages across the United States.

Shayla is the leading authority in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion strategies, frameworks and programs and prides herself on designing and delivering sustainable strategies that stick. She is the CEO and Founder of The Atkins Impact Consulting Firm, a global high touch firm that leads organizations in accelerating and celebrating diverse talent, specifically women and people of color, and she is the creator of the Solo 2 CEO Academy, which engages, empowers and equips black and brown professional women to show up as their full authentic selves as their competitive advantage to land their dream job.

In line with her passion for helping others succeed, Shayla has launched a professional, personal and leadership development program called Women Lead With S.P.I.C.E. The program focuses on personal brand development, building authentic and effective leadership capabilities and building a community that empowers and equips black and brown women in leadership to lead with their S.P.I.C.E. as their differentiator and navigate the workplace.

Shayla's work has been recognized with numerous certifications and awards, including the President Joseph R. Biden Lifetime Achievement Award for her leadership, commitment, and contributions to her community and the next generation. In addition, her work has been featured on over 100 prominent media platforms, such as ABC, NBC, FOX, CBS, and USA Today, and in leading talk shows on major networks, radio segments, podcasts, newspapers, and magazines.

The Leadership Experience Tour, hosted by Shawn Fair, is a global platform that brings together some of the most influential leaders, thinkers and innovators to share their wisdom, insights, and strategies for success.

Media Contact

The Atkins IMPACT Consulting Firm

Shayla N. Atkins

+1 (314) 458-7877

United States