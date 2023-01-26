Shawn Fair Announces Groundbreaking Guest Speaker for His Upcoming Stage

Shawn Fair, a leading voice in the world of entrepreneurship, is thrilled to announce that the CEO and Founder of A Powerful Mother Academy, Ms. Deborah Ann Jones, will be gracing the stage as a guest speaker at his next event.

Hailing from Detroit, Jones is a seasoned real estate agent with over 20 years of experience, a successful entrepreneur, and a leader at Stellantis (Chrysler) for nearly a decade. She has also been honored with the WCM Plant Academy MVP Award twice.

Jones, a mother of over 30 years, uses her personal experiences to empower single mothers who are struggling financially to transform their mindset about money and achieve financial freedom of their own. She is living proof that anyone can go from 15 and financially frustrated to 50 and financially fabulous with the right systems and strategies to back her up in her many endeavors.

At A Powerful Mother Academy, Jones and her team provide single mothers with the tools and knowledge they need to start trading money for time and not time for money through multiple strategies for achieving financial freedom.

"I understand the struggles of a single mother who wants more but doesn't know how to get it. I was able to overcome those struggles, and now I want to help other single mothers do the same," shares Deborah.

Deborah believes that "when you realize who you are, what you are capable of doing, and what you have inside of you, amazing things start to happen in your life. Set goals and set dreams and you can have anything!"

Don't miss out on this rare opportunity to hear from one of the most inspiring and successful women in the industry.

