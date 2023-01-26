Emergency Fire Watch Service in Pasadena, TX called in to support local businesses after tornadoes ripped through the area.

PASADENA, TX - It was heading east Wednesday, a day after tornadoes caused widespread damage in the Houston area and three people were injured in Louisiana as a result of a winter storm that brought severe weather to the Gulf Coast and wintry precipitation to the north. As a result, USPA Nationwide Security has deployed 50 emergency fire watch guards in Pasadena area in Texas to handle the damaged buildings.

The Houston area was declared a tornado emergency on Tuesday as a storm system passed through the densely populated area. Cities east of Houston reported substantial damage, but no injuries were reported.

The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office reports that three people suffered "mild to moderate injuries" after their mobile homes were destroyed or flipped by a tornado that hit the Morel Lane area north of Baton Rouge.

Parts of Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas will experience damaging winds as a result of Wednesday's storm. There has been a winter weather advisory issued by the National Weather Service from southern Missouri to Maine, with New England expecting 8 to 12 inches of snow (20 to 30 centimeters).

A number of businesses in Pasadena, east of Houston, sustained major damage, including the city's animal shelter. As a result of the storm, fences were blown over and shingles and sections of roofs were torn off homes nearby. It has been announced that the American Red Cross will open a shelter in Pasadena.

It is reported that downed power lines and damage to homes and businesses have occurred in Baytown, however, no serious injuries have been reported, according to Baytown spokesperson Jason Calder.

According to officials in nearby Deer Park, a nursing home was severely damaged by the tornado. No one was injured during the evacuation of the residents.

As emergency crews worked to restore power, Deer Park Mayor Jerry Mouton Jr. said he was amazed that no one was injured. "We will take care of the property, recover, and rebuild." The suburbs of this area are heavily populated with petrochemical plants.

