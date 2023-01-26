Submit Release
Unlocking New Avenues Of Revenue For The Sport: Discover Major League Cornhole's Innovative New Structure

Introducing Major League Cornhole, the premier professional cornhole league in the United States! Founded by the Scott3 partnership, led by Tyler Scott, this league is revolutionizing the sport with its innovative structure and generating more avenues of revenue for the cornhole industry.

The MLC is shaking up the world of competitive cornhole. Not only have they created a new set of rules for the sport, but they have offered teams a way to play professionally and individuals to ownership of their team. They’re also providing much-needed support to those who want to compete at the highest level and help build the foundation for cornhole teams at all levels.

Unlike traditional cornhole leagues, the MLC is pioneering an entirely new system. Their unique structure, developed with spadea lignana law, they’ve created a franchisor/franchisee relationship in sports that has never happened. Utilizing the traditional franchise system, the league will have more stability, cohesion, and uniformity. This creates a league that will last a lifetime. 

This includes not just higher levels of competition but more incentives to be a professional cornhole player than ever before. This is done by offering players pay win or lose, paying for travel and lodging costs, and creating a regionally based team for marketability never seen in the sport.

Furthermore, Major League Cornhole has made it easier for aspiring competitors to gain recognition in the field.

Since its inception, Major League Cornhole has already seen incredible growth from all corners of the country—all thanks to Tyler Scott's vision for an ever-evolving sport that offers something truly exciting and unique for both fans and competitors alike. As this groundbreaking organization continues to expand over time, we have no doubt it will become one of the most popular sports around!

If you or someone you know wants to own a cornhole team, be a professional cornhole player, or would simply like to support the league, email them at Marketing@mlcornhole.com or visit their website www.mlcornhole.com, and please follow their social media Major League Cornhole | Facebook.

