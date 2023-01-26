Enhance Wine Experiences With Innovative Products That Streamline Wine Preservation

Siblings Jonathan and Yenifer Salazar, founders of SALCAS, are passionate about creating products that simplify their customers' lives. Their revolutionary product, the Air Pump Wine Opener, is fast gaining popularity among wine lovers. Built using advanced technology, this device simplifies opening wine bottles without the need for corkscrews, batteries, cartridges or adapters.

In keeping with their vision to provide premium kitchen and wine products that greatly simplify their customers’ lives, the Salazar siblings have created the ultimate product. Their Air Pump Wine Opener squarely meets their company vision with its simple portability and ease of use. By using the natural pressure of the bottle itself, this device quickly and cleanly opens wine bottles with minimal effort. Their users love the fact that there are no broken corks floating in their wine bottles, and there’s no twisting and pulling or batteries required.

Currently sold as a set which includes the Air Pump Wine Opener, a foil cutter, a vacuum stopper, and a wine aerator pourer, this latest offering from the Salazar siblings is the perfect gift for wine lovers. While the Air Pump Wine Opener eases the wine bottle opening process, the vacuum stopper included in the set is great for preserving leftover wine. Customers have been raving about the practicality and simplified use of this thoughtful wine opening set.

One of their many satisfied customers says, “This premium wine bottle opener was perfect. It does the job efficiently and arrived to my house quickly and packaged well. I would buy from this business repeatedly. Thanks for great attention to service and product quality. Perfect!”

The Salazar siblings have plans to bring more innovative and simplified products to the market that help their customers achieve more in life. To follow their journey or to learn more about the Air Pump Wine Opener, visit salcasusa.com.

Media Contact

SALCAS

Jonathan Salazar

Miami

FL

United States