Partner With Claudia Charles Today For An Exemplary Real Estate Experience

Claudia Charles is an inspiring example of a Realtor™ who knows the ins and outs of the real estate market today.

Intent on realizing her dream of pursuing a career as a real estate agent, Claudia took the leap in 2018 and is now an accomplished, award-winning real estate agent working in the Carolinas.

Despite having no familial guidance or support in the field, she proudly boasts over 50 sales in 4 years - far exceeding the average agent's two sales per year. Claudia's success is credited to her signature style of hard work – dedication and discernment for identifying her client's precise needs. To add to her growing list of acquisitions, in October 2019 Claudia obtained her own firm license and currently works under the Coldwell Banker Franchise™.

Of her numerous satisfied clients, one praises that, "Claudia was there no matter what time of day we reached out to her. She went above and beyond to make sure we got the home we wanted. And even after the deal was done, she reached out to check on us. I'm not sure of all the duties that fall under her title but I'm sure she filled them and then some. She is a Grade A Realtor™. Hands down she's the best Realtor™ I've ever dealt with".

In addition to Claudia's other countless accomplishments, she was named 2018 Listing Agent of the Year, she is a Certified Seller Representative Specialist, a Certified Real Estate Negotiating Expert, and Mentor to Other Realtors™ locally and nationally. She also actively serves her community and is a Former Girls on The Run Coach as well as the current Miss Caribbean Carnival Queen and Miss Haiti.

Claudia is well-trained in pricing homes to sell at 95% - 110% of the original list price due to her extensive marketing experience. She also works hard to find ways to help her clients secure Seller Credits and Seller Paid Closing Costs; she has even gotten paint and flooring allowances, appliances, furniture and even a boat, once!

Topping her exemplary services, she has teamed up with lenders to bring buyers closer to home ownership at minimum out-of-pocket expenses. Some of her lender partners offer $0 down payment, use city grants and even section 8 vouchers. Her clients receive exclusive savings offers with home builders, home insurance providers, and home warranty companies.

To learn more about Claudia Charles or to work with her, visit www.ClaudiaCharlesRE.com.

