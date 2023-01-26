Vexels launches Beta Program for Merch Sellers and Creators to build their own stores.

Vexels is focused on developing the perfect digital design experience for creatives, sellers, and innovative companies.

Vexels is excited to announce the launch of its new Beta program, specifically designed for merch sellers and creators to build and manage their own stores. The all-in-one platform is a new resource that encompasses all merch creation and sale aspects, from unique design templates to store setup, order fulfillment, shipping, and generating revenue. Catering to anyone seeking merch solutions that mean less effort and more earnings, Vexels aims to provide tools that help creators and merch sellers generate revenue.

“We are excited to offer this new program to our community of merch sellers and creators,” said Matias Colotuzzo, CEO of Vexels. “With the ability to create and sell their own merch, our users will have even more control over their brand and revenue streams.”

In partnership with Printful, the leading print-on-demand company, Vexels is making creator dreams possible. Through this partnership and the new Beta Program, Vexels will offer seamless integration for users to connect their eCommerce stores and fulfill orders easily. Kaspars Kiris, Head of Sales at Printful, said, “We’re thrilled to be working with Vexels on this new program. Our Print-on-demand capabilities will allow users to create and sell a wide range of high-quality products easily.”

The digital space has provided an unlimited arena for people to turn hobbies into careers and pursue their dreams in the creator economy. One of the ways content creators make money today is through selling merch. Along with generating income, custom products are also an effective marketing tool that sells and builds a creator’s brand image. As more creators settle into this income stream, finding resources to streamline the design, production, and sale of these customized products has become crucial.

Despite being a highly lucrative income avenue, selling merch proved to be a massive headache for creators in the past due to logistical issues. The rise of the Print-on-demand model helped streamline merch design and sales. Thanks to companies like Vexels and Printful, selling merch is now a painless, profitable venture.

Vexels is a leading provider of design assets and services. The company is renowned for its digital resources and tools that enable creators to design and monetize their merch. Vexels is recognized for its easy-to-use merch design tools and templates for customized products. With Vexels, merch sellers and creators have access to a platform that brings together all the pieces of creating and monetizing merch, from concept to completion.

In launching this new Beta program, merch sellers and creators will be able to easily design and sell a variety of products, from t-shirts, mugs, and more, using Vexels’ extensive library of design templates and assets. “We provide data-driven designs combined with expertise in the area and an in-house team of designers, developers, and marketers.”

By signing up for the Beta Program, creators will be able to set up their stores and design original merch to offer to their audiences and promote their brands. This program is ideal for merch sellers and creators who want to build a strong brand based on their merch and monetize their content.

Registration for the Beta Program is currently open to interested parties, with limited spots available. Learn more and sign up on Vexels’ website.

Media Contact

Vexels

Virginia Rivedieu

Uruguay