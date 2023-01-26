Unlocking Emotional Intelligence: How Coach Cathy Mott Empowers C-Suite Leaders

In today's fast-paced world, emotional intelligence is a crucial element of personal and professional growth. However, many individuals struggle to understand and express their emotions, leading to mental and emotional health crises. This is where Coach Cathy Mott comes in.

"Many are disconnected from themselves and others. I create the safety needed for them to really get to know who they are and lead effectively," she said.

As a Master Certified Coach with over 25 years of experience working with C-Suite leaders and the CEO of CWC Leadership Development, LLC, Cathy specializes in helping individuals expand their emotional vocabulary and develop the skill of active listening. According to her, "I want to provide people with tools and resources to be able to understand what they are feeling in the moment and make intentional choices on how to respond to their emotions instead of reacting. There is great value in understanding the steps of being able to metabolize their emotions which will lead to increased mental and emotional well-being."

Through her coaching and training, Cathy helps leaders understand the importance of emotional intelligence and how it contributes to all areas of their lives. In addition, she teaches individuals how to "metabolize" their emotions by experiencing them at the moment, naming them, validating them, and making decisions about them. This process leads to a sense of well-being for the mind, body, soul, and spirit. "It takes courage to sit with the emotion long enough to take the healthy portion of the emotion, [which is] the valuable information the emotion is trying to deliver, and then get rid of the waste, [or] the negative thinking mindset that we have about ourselves," she explained.

Cathy's unique approach creates a safe space for leaders to come face to face with their fears and discover their natural gifts and talents. Her expertise in emotional intelligence and ability to create memorable learning experiences has helped hundreds of executives and thousands of individuals change their behavior and effectively lead with authenticity.

As a certified Social & Emotional Intelligence Coach, Cathy has worked in various industries such as automotive, education, healthcare, government, and philanthropy, training individuals on a national and international level. With her passion and enthusiasm for emotional intelligence and leadership development, Coach Cathy Mott empowers people from around the world to unlock their full potential and achieve success in all aspects of their lives.

