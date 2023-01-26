Anthony Dodson, CEO of Family is Forever LLC, Introduces the Groundbreaking BTB Method

Anthony Dodson, an international keynote speaker, financial services expert and the CEO of Family is Forever LLC, has developed a revolutionary new method called "BTB" (Bonding through Business) that teaches parents how to bond with their children through building a business together. The BTB method is designed to help families achieve their financial goals while strengthening their relationships and creating lasting memories.

"Your situation is not your reality, and your situation is not your destination," says Anthony. "The BTB method is all about helping families break free from their current financial situation and reach their desired destination with this unique method."

Anthony's goal is to help families improve their financial health, grow their businesses, and purchase new homes. He offers a wide range of services through Family is Forever LLC, including credit restoration, business funding, and assistance with the preparation, closing, and investment process for properties.

"Stop replacing time for money and gifts for memories," says Anthony. "The BTB method is all about creating a future together, not just for yourself, but for your entire family."

The BTB method has been co-signed by Marcus Barney, better known as Him 500, a world-famous financial literacy guru, who said, "One of the most important things that I can ever tell you as a CEO of your life, you always have to build your business up and be able to step away from it to have another CEO fulfill it. What's the better SEO to fulfill that role than your children? My brother teaches you how to build a 6 figure business with your children. That's the best thing you can do in your life. Because when you train them how to start, build and grow a business, that's something they can never forget."

Born in Richmond, VA, and raised in Aiken, South Carolina, Anthony faced adversity at an early age. He was relocated and raised by his grandmother because both of his parents were incarcerated. During high school, he lost many friends to gun violence and suicide. Shortly after college, he lost one of his closest childhood friends and a cousin to gun violence. Despite these challenges, Anthony persevered, determined to provide legitimate and legal means to help others out of their current environments and situations.

Anthony's upbringing in the inner city with tight finances gives him an edge and insight into the reality many young people are facing in the community. He knows that a combination of inspiration, mindset shifts, and applicable financial tools will provide more favorable opportunities for inner-city youth. Therefore, he teaches simple strategies that were hidden from lower-income neighborhoods: methods to leverage resources to achieve success. Anthony's overall objective is to let them know their current circumstances do not determine their future. Past actions do not have to control their destinies.

Anthony's services are available to families everywhere, and he is dedicated to helping families reach their personal goals. He is also currently working on a book about the BTB method, which will be available later this year.

The daughter-Mother duo, Rain & Sam shares, "We have always been the best of friends but wanted to strengthen our bond further somehow, and now we are starting a business together. Via Bonding through Business, we were able to properly structure business and now we are taking off to new heights."

For more information about Anthony Dodson and the BTB method, please visit: https://www.thebtbmethod.org or contact Anthony at anthony@familyisforeverllc.com

About Family is Forever LLC:

Family is Forever LLC is a financial services company founded by Anthony Dodson, which specializes in credit restoration, business funding, and assistance with the preparation, closing, and investment process for properties. The company aims to help families improve their financial health, grow their businesses, and purchase new homes.

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ohi6cJru06o

