PM inspects Tuyên Quang-Phú Thọ expressway project

HÀ NỘI - Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on January 25 inspected the progress of a 40.2-km expressway project connecting the two northern provinces of Tuyên Quang and Phú Thọ, which is funded with the central and local budgets.

In the first phase from 2020 to 2023, the expressway has four lanes, allowing vehicles to travel at a speed of 80km per hour. It will be expanded in the second phase until 2025.

Once completed, it will help ease congestion on National Highway 2 and shorten travel time between Hà Giang, Tuyên Quang and Phú Thọ provinces with the northern key economic region and Hà Nội , while enhancing the efficiency of Nội Bài-Lào Cai expressway.

The first phase of the project is scheduled to be completed in September this year.

PM Chính asked relevant ministries and sectors as well as Tuyên Quang and Phú Thọ provinces to coordinate together to adjust the investment policy of the project to ensure the expressway has at least four completed lanes allowing vehicles to travel at 120km per hour.

He assigned Phú Thọ to make sure that the connection between the project and the Hà Nội-Lào Cai expressway is made comprehensively and properly.

The PM also asked the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to coordinate with localities to ensure the supply of construction materials for the project.

On the occasion of the Lunar New Year, the PM visited and extended New Year greetings to workers at the project site, and asked contractors to speed up the construction to ensure the progress of the project.

PM Chính assigned Deputy PM Trần Hồng Hà to monitor and direct the project, striving to complete its first phase before December 31. VNS