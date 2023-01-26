Pharmaceutical Lipids Market to hit US$ 10.41 billion by 2030: BASF SE, Croda International Plc, CordenPharma, Lipoid GmbH, Dishman Group and Stepan Company

/EIN News/ -- 20 Maxwell Road #08-08 Maxwell House, Singapore, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “ Pharmaceutical Lipids Market by Product (Triglycerides, Phospholipids, Sphingolipids, Cholesterol, Fatty Acids), Source (Synthetic, Semi-synthetic, and Natural), Form (Liquid, Semi-solid, Solid), Application (Conventional Lipid-Based Drug Delivery Systems, Self-Emulsifying Drug Delivery Systems, Self-Microemulsifying Drug Delivery Systems, Liposomes, Solid Lipid Nanoparticles, & Nanostructured Lipid Carriers), and End-user (Biopharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Academics & Research Institutes) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030" published by Growth Plus Reports, the Pharmaceutical Lipids market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.64% from 2021 to reach US$ 10.41 billion by 2030. Pharmaceutical lipids have emerged as a promising option for treatment and boosting the immunity of COVID-19 patients.

The global pharmaceutical lipids market has been analysed from four different perspectives – product, source, form, application, sources, end-user, and region.

Excerpts from ‘By Product Segmentation’

Triglycerides, phospholipids, sphingolipids, cholesterol, fatty acids, and other substances make up the global pharmaceutical lipids market by product. In 2021, the triglycerides segment generated the highest revenue due to the increased demand for triglycerides, as well as the derivative products made from them, for use in effective beverages and dietary supplements. Triglycerides are lipids that are employed in a range of functional meals and beverages because they are a substantial source of energy. They can be used in a variety of galenic forms, including as a solubilizer, emulsifier, substrate, or lubricant in tablets and soft gel capsules. They can also serve as the foundation for suppositories. Triglyceride products are used in a variety of industrial applications, which makes it a key driver of the global pharmaceutical lipids market. Owing to its superior ability to distribute omega-3 fats through the body, phospholipids are in high demand and the segment will grow at a higher CAGR over the projection period, making them a key component in the creation of functional foods and dietary supplements. Furthermore, it is projected that the demand for phospholipids will increase over the short term internationally, due to the growing usage of phospholipids in a variety of pharmaceutical technologies as emulsifiers, wetting agents, and builders of micelles, cubosomes, liposomes, and other structures. Also, the rising demand for sphingolipids from numerous end-use sectors, including the cosmetic and personal care industries and other applications influenced the market growth. The increased degree of knowledge regarding the benefits of sphingolipids is also contributing to the expansion of this market.

Excerpts from ‘By Application Segmentation’

The global pharmaceutical lipids market is classified by applications into:

Traditional Lipid-Based Drug Delivery Systems

Self-Emulsifying Drug Delivery Systems

Self-Microemulsifying Drug Delivery Systems

Liposomes

Solid Lipid Nanoparticle Carriers

Others

The segment with the largest CAGR in 2021 is the traditional lipid-based drug delivery methods. The fundamental objective of formulation is to increase the bioavailability of lipid-based drugs. Lipid-based drug delivery systems are one of the cutting-edge technologies developed to address problems such as the solubility and bioavailability of poorly water-soluble medications. The indication of the ailment, the administration technique, financial considerations, product stability, toxicity, and efficacy are only a few of the constraints that can be tackled by lipid-based formulations. Through several studies, it is anticipated that the rising prevalence of diseases including neurological, cancer, and cardiovascular illness will experience considerable growth and act as a driving force in the global pharmaceutical lipids market. The need for innovative treatments with quick onset of action and efficient medication delivery will increase in the upcoming years.

The most important factor contributing to the expansion of the worldwide pharmaceutical lipids market is enhanced drug delivery technology via the usage of prescription pharmaceutical drugs. The frequency of dispersion, level of emulsification, size of the particles, and other design elements will also contribute to the market's expansion for pharmaceutical lipids. The need for the product in chronic illnesses is another factor that is anticipated to drive the market and result in significant growth over the foreseeable future.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Depending on geographic distribution the global pharmaceutical lipids industry spans:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the world

Due to the increased awareness of extreme measures and the use of foods that improve the immune system, North America had the highest market revenue in 2021. Functional foods and dietary supplements are now a mainstay of the daily meals of the majority of people in North America. The market for lipids is expected to be stimulated in the next years by growing dietary supplement and functional food consumption in North America. Also, one of the notable regions with a strong pharmaceutical and medical business is Europe. The development of the European pharmaceutical market, which is based on research, is essential. The significant use of lipids in the manufacture of vaccines and the large-scale internal manufacturing carried out by numerous firms in Europe are anticipated to positively affect the market's growth. In terms of revenue share, Asia Pacific also helps a major part of market share. This is explained by the rise in demand for medications, functional foods, functional beverages, and nutritional supplements, among other things. More people in the Asia Pacific region than ever before are concerned about their health today. Due to the growing health concerns in Asia Pacific, consumption of nutritional supplements, functional food products, and medications, among other things, has dramatically expanded over the past few years and is expected to do so going forward.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive landscape’

The major companies operating the global pharmaceutical lipids market are:

ABITEC Corporation (ABF Ingredients)

BASF SE

Croda International Plc

CordenPharma

NOF (Nippon Oil & Fats) Corporation

Cayman Chemical Company

Lipoid GmbH

Nippon Fine Chemical Co. Ltd.

Dishman Group

Gattefossé

IOI Oleo GmbH

Stepan Company

Evonik Industries AG

