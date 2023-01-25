General Services Department Secretary John Garcia to depart administration

SANTA FE – The Office of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday announced that General Services Department Secretary John Garcia will depart state government after a long career in public service at both the local and state levels. His last day will be Feb. 3, 2023.

“John has been a wonderful addition to the state leadership team, leading the General Services Department – the backbone of state government,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “I am very grateful to him for his many years of service to the state, both in my administration and previous ones, and I wish him all the best moving forward.”

“With regrets, for personal reasons I have decided to resign my position as Cabinet Secretary of the General Services Department,” said Garcia. “I enjoyed my time working in this diverse yet very important agency. I am proud of working on the first child care center in a state facility to help state employees along with other capital projects. It was a pleasure working hand in hand with great employees that really care about serving all state agencies.”

Garcia has served as secretary of the General Services Department since late 2021, with his tenure including spearheading the passage and enactment of the expanded Buy New Mexico initiative. He previously served as tourism secretary and later economic development secretary under Gov. Gary Johnson and held leadership positions under Johnson with the Department of Cultural Affairs, Border Authority and State Fair. Prior to joining the Lujan Grisham administration, Garcia was executive vice president of the Home Builders Association of Central New Mexico. Prior to that, he headed the economic development offices for the city of Albuquerque and the University of New Mexico.

Anna Silva, currently serving as the Department’s Facilities Management Division Director, will serve as the acting secretary until a permanent secretary is selected. Silva has worked at the General Services Department since 2013, beginning in the State Purchasing Division. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of New Mexico.