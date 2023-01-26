MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, January 16, 2022 to Monday, January 23, 2023

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, January 16, 2022, through Monday, January 23, 2023, MPD detectives and officers recovered 70 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, January 16, 2022

A BB gun was recovered in the 800 block of Chesapeake Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Deon Damien Thomas, of Southeast, D.C., for Assault on a Police Officer and Possession of a BB gun. CCN: 23-008-129

A revolver was recovered in the 2900 block of Fairlawn Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 23-008-286

A BB gun was recovered in the 2400 block of Bryan Place, Southeast. CCN: 23-008-460

Tuesday, January 17, 2022

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of Naylor Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Demarcus Mortell Barnett, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. CCN: 23-008-671

A Glock 36 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of A Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-008-884

A Sig Sauer P-365 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of Wheeler Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Zaki Abdullah, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-008-965

A Smith & Wesson SW40VE .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1400 block of Cedar Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-008-977

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of Hunt place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 46-year-old Leroy Keno Stocks, of Northeast, D.C., for National Firearms Act, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Assault on a Police Officer, Resisting Arrest, Contempt of CPO/TPO, Carrying a Pistol without a License, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-009-013

A Smith & Wesson .40 caliber handgun and a Springfield Armory XD 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 2900 block of Knox Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 39-year-old Rashuan Dominic Bryant, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 23-009-095

A SCCY Industries CPX-2 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1800 block of Ninth Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-009-154

A Taurus G3 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Seventh Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-009-179

Wednesday, January 18, 2022

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Ninth Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Anthony Jenkins, II, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, No Permit, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-009-187

A Double Star Star-15 .556 caliber assault rifle, a Ruger SR-9C 9mm caliber handgun, a .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun, a Zastava Arms ZPAP-92 7.62x39 assault rifle, and a Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun (all pictured below) were recovered in the 1900 block of 18th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Donnie Wise, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-009-225

A Zigana PxX-9 9mm caliber handgun and a .223/5.56 caliber “Ghost Gun” assault rifle (both pictured below) were recovered in the 1900 block of 18th Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 38-year-old Wayne Anthony Washington, of Southeast, D.C. and 20-year-old Kyree Wise, of Southeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 23-009-231

A Walther P-990 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3800 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Kivon Antione Brewer, Southeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Fugitive from Justice. CCN: 23-009-250

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Brandon Montinez Banks, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, National Firearms Act, Assault on a Police Officer while Armed, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, No Permit, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-009-432

A Taurus PT-111 G2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Half Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-009-481

An Excam 12 gauge shotgun, a J. Stevens 320 12 gauge shotgun, and a Rohm 38 Special .38 caliber revolver (all pictured below) were recovered in the 900 block of Bellevue Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-009-522