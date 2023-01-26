The First Bancshares, Inc. Reports Results for Fourth Quarter ended December 31, 2022; Increases Quarterly Dividend 5%

The First Bancshares, Inc. ("FBMS" or "the Company") FBMS, holding company for The First Bank, (www.thefirstbank.com) reported today financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Highlights:

Effective January 1, 2023, the Company closed its acquisition of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc., parent company of Heritage Southeast Bank ("Heritage Bank") based in Jonesboro, Georgia. Heritage Bank will increase the Company's presence in Southern Georgia as well as provide entry into the fast growing markets of Atlanta and Savannah, Georgia and Jacksonville, Florida. Heritage Bank will add approximately $1.6 billion of assets and twenty four locations. Systems conversion is scheduled for the end of the first quarter of 2023.

During the quarter, the Company completed the systems conversion related to the acquisition of Beach Bancorp, Inc., parent of Beach Bank (together with Beach Bancorp, Inc., "Beach Bank")

Net income available to common shareholders totaled $16.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, representing an increase of $2.3 million, or 16.0%, compared to $14.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

In the year-over-year comparison, net income available to common shareholders decreased $1.2 million, or 1.9%, from $64.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 to $62.9 million for the same period ended December 31, 2022. Over that same period, Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan fees decreased $9.8 million.

Excluding one-time items detailed in the tables included with this press release, net earnings available to common shareholders, operating (non-GAAP) increased $3.9 million, or 6.1%, to $68.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 as compared to $64.4 million for the same period ended December 31, 2021.

Total loans, excluding PPP loans, increased 1.5% for the quarter representing net growth of $55.5 million, or 6.0% on an annualized basis, as compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Net Interest Margin FTE increased 23 bps to 3.37% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 from 3.14% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Total nonperforming assets decreased $12.9 million to $17.7 million at December 31, 2022 from $30.6 million at December 31, 2021.

M. Ray "Hoppy" Cole, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "2022 was another exceptional year in the history of our Company. We continued to execute on our strategic vision of building a high performing southeastern community bank through a combination of acquisitive and organic growth.

We closed Beach Bank in August 2022 and Heritage Bank effective January 2023, these two acquisitions added approximately $2.3 billion in assets in Florida and Georgia. The acquisitions of Beach Bank and Heritage Southeast strengthened our presence in the Florida panhandle and South Georgia, as well as opened up new markets in Atlanta, Jacksonville and Tampa. In addition to the growth through acquisitions, we also recorded record organic net loan growth of $359.1 million or 12.3% of total loans and a 6.1% increase in net operating income available to common shareholders.

We believe we are well positioned given the strength of our balance sheet and quality of our earnings stream to continue to build substantial value for our shareholders."

Quarterly Earnings

Net income available to common shareholders totaled $16.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, an increase of $2.3 million, or 16.0%, compared to $14.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Excluding one-time items detailed in the tables included with this press release, net earnings available to common shareholders, operating (non-GAAP) decreased $2.5 million, or 12.5%, to $17.2 million for quarter ended December 31, 2022 as compared to $19.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The decrease in net earnings available to common shareholders resulted in part from $1.5 million in nonaccrual interest income recapture recorded in the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and from expense of $0.7 million incurred in the quarter ended December 31, 2022 related to year end accruals for salaries and benefits.

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $0.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and $4.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The $4.3 million provision in respect of the quarter ended September 30, 2022 included $3.9 million for the CECL day 1 provision for loan losses attributable to the acquired Beach Bank loans.

Earnings Per Share

For the fourth quarter of 2022, fully diluted earnings per share were $0.67, compared to $0.61 for the third quarter of 2022 and $0.75 for the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease in fully-diluted earnings per share when compared to the same quarter last year was primarily attributable to expenses associated with the acquisition of Beach Bank, and the pending acquisition of Heritage Bank as well as the additional shares issued for the acquisition of Beach Bank.

Fully diluted earnings per share, operating (non-GAAP) were $0.71 for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $0.85 for the third quarter of 2022 and $0.76 for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Effective August 1, 2022, the Company issued 3,498,936 shares of its common stock in conjunction with the closing of the acquisition of Beach Bank. Fully diluted earnings per share for the first and second quarters of 2022 were increased in part by the purchase by the Company of 600,000 shares of its common stock during the first quarter of 2022.

Balance Sheet

Consolidated assets increased $6.9 million to $6.462 billion at December 31, 2022 from $6.455 billion at September 30, 2022.

PPP loans at December 31, 2022 were $0.7 million, a decrease of $0.7 million from September 30, 2022, due to loan forgiveness under the PPP program.

Total loans were $3.774 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, as compared to $3.719 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and $2.960 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, representing an increase of $54.8 million, or 1.5%, for the sequential quarter comparison, and an increase of $814.6 million, or 27.5%, for the prior year quarterly comparison. During August 2022, loans totaling $496.0 million were acquired in the Beach Bank acquisition. PPP loans totaled $0.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, $1.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and $41.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Excluding the PPP loans, total loans increased $55.5 million, or 1.5% as compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2022, or 6.0% on an annualized basis.

Excluding the PPP loans and acquired Beach Bank loans, total loans increased $359.1 million, or 12.3% compared to year-end December 31, 2021.

Total deposits were $5.494 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, as compared to $5.551 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and $5.227 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, representing a decrease of $56.9 million, or 1.0%, for the sequential quarter comparison, and an increase of $267.6 million, or 5.1%, for the prior year quarterly comparison. During August 2022, deposits totaling $406.9 million were acquired in the Beach Bank acquisition.

Book value per share increased to $26.92 at December 31, 2022 from $25.86 at September 30, 2022.

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) increased to $17.97 at December 31, 2022 from $16.93 at September 30, 2022. This increase was the result of the change in accumulated other comprehensive income as well as earnings net of dividends for the quarter. The balance in accumulated other comprehensive income improved $13.1 million to $149.0 million at December 31, 2022 from $162.0 million at September 30, 2022.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $17.7 million at December 31, 2022, a decrease of $9.0 million compared to $26.7 million at September 30, 2022 and a decrease of $12.9 million compared to $30.6 million at December 31, 2021.

Nonaccrual loans totaled $12.6 million, a decrease of $3.3 million as compared to September 30, 2022 and a decrease of $15.4 million as compared to December 31, 2021. During the quarter ended September 30, 2022, one large relationship with a balance of $10.2 million was upgraded to accrual status. This upgrade resulted in $1.5 million in interest income being recognized during the third quarter of 2022.

The ratio of the allowance for credit losses (ACL) to total loans was 1.03% at December 31, 2022, 1.03% at September 30, 2022 and 1.04% at December 31, 2021. The ratio of annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to total loans was 0.004% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to (0.04%) for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and 0.03% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2022 vs Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Comparison

Net income available to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased $2.3 million to $16.3 million compared to $14.0 million for the third quarter of 2022.

Excluding one-time items detailed in the tables included with this press release, net earnings available to common shareholders, operating (non-GAAP) decreased $2.5 million, or 12.5%, to $17.2 million for quarter ended December 31, 2022 as compared to $19.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The decrease in net earnings available to common shareholders resulted in part from $1.5 million in nonaccrual interest income recapture recorded in the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and from expense of $0.7 million incurred in the quarter ended December 31, 2022 related to year end accruals for salaries and benefits.

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $47.9 million as compared to $49.1 million for the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of $1.2 million. When adjusted for nonaccrual interest income recaptured during the third quarter of $1.5 million, net interest income actually increased $0.3 million in the quarterly comparison.

Fourth quarter 2022 FTE net interest margin (non-GAAP) of 3.37% included 8 basis points related to purchase accounting adjustments compared to 3.50% for the third quarter in 2022, which included 6 basis points related to purchase accounting adjustment as well as 10 bps related to the $1.5 million in nonaccrual interest income recapture.

Investment securities totaled $1.983 billion, or 30.7% of total assets at December 31, 2022, compared to $2.004 billion, or 31.0% of total assets at September 30, 2022. The average balance of investment securities decreased $114.6 million in sequential-quarter comparison. The average tax equivalent yield on investment securities (non-GAAP) increased 8 basis point to 2.48% from 2.40% in sequential-quarter comparison. The investment portfolio had a net unrealized loss of $161.2 million at December 31, 2022 as compared to a net unrealized loss of $216.9 million at September 30, 2022.

The FTE average yield on all earning assets (non-GAAP) increased in sequential-quarter comparison from 3.83% to 4.06%. Interest expense on average interest bearing liabilities increased 51 basis points from 0.48% for the third quarter of 2022 to 0.99% for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Cost of all deposits averaged 51 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 19 basis points for the third quarter of 2022. This increase was a result of rising interest rates and increased competition for deposits.

Non-interest income decreased $0.9 million from $9.0 million to $8.1 million in the sequential-quarter comparison, attributable to decreases in mortgage income of $0.6 million and interchange fee income of $0.2 million.

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $35.0 million compared to $35.9 million for the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of $0.9 million, largely attributed to the decrease in acquisition charges and charter conversion expenses of $2.5 million which was partially offset by $0.9 million in expenses related to the operations of Beach Bank.

Fourth Quarter 2022 vs. Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Comparison

Net income available to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $16.3 million compared to $15.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $0.5 million or 3.2%.

Excluding one-time items detailed in the tables included with this press release, net earnings available to common shareholders, operating (non-GAAP) increased $1.2 million, or 7.3%, to $17.2 million for quarter ended December 31, 2022 as compared to $16.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $47.9 million, an increase of $8.2 million or 20.5% when compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Fully tax equivalent ("FTE") net interest income (non-GAAP) totaled $48.9 million and $40.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 2021, respectively. Purchase accounting adjustments increased $0.2 million for the fourth quarter comparisons.

Fourth quarter of 2022 FTE net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 3.37% which included 8 basis points related to purchase accounting adjustments compared to 3.14% for the same quarter in 2021, which included 7 basis points related to purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding the purchase accounting adjustments, the core net interest margin (non-GAAP) increased 22 basis point in prior year quarterly comparison primarily due to an increase in average loans and investment securities as well as interest rate increases.

Non-interest income decreased $1.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. This decrease was attributable to a $0.9 million decrease in mortgage income as well as a $1.3 million bargain purchase gain recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Fourth quarter 2022 non-interest expense was $35.0 million, an increase of $4.3 million, or 13.8% as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. For the fourth quarter of 2022, charges related to the ongoing operations of the Cadence Bank branches totaled $0.7 million and Beach Bank totaled $3.0 million.

Investment securities totaled $1.983 billion, or 30.7% of total assets at December 31, 2022, compared to $1.774 billion, or 29.2% of total assets at December 31, 2021. For the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, the average balance of investment securities increased $412.3 million. The average tax equivalent yield on investment securities (non-GAAP) increased 51 basis points to 2.48% from 1.97% in the prior year quarterly comparison. The investment portfolio had a net unrealized loss of $161.2 million at December 31, 2022 as compared to a net unrealized gain of $10.7 million at December 31, 2021.

The FTE average yield on all earning assets (non-GAAP) increased 60 basis points in prior year quarterly comparison, from 3.46% for the fourth quarter of 2021 to 4.06% for the fourth quarter of 2022. Interest expense on average interest bearing liabilities increased 51 basis points from 0.48% for the fourth quarter of 2021 to 0.99% for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Cost of all deposits averaged 51 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 19 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2021. This increase was a result of rising interest rates and increased competition for deposits.

Year-over-Year Earnings Comparison

In the year-over-year comparison, net income available to common shareholders decreased $1.2 million, or 1.9%, from $64.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 to $62.9 million for the same period ended December 31, 2022. In the year-over-year comparison, PPP loan fee income decreased $9.8 million.

Excluding one-time items detailed in the tables included with this press release, net earnings available to common shareholders, operating (non-GAAP) increased $3.9 million, or 6.1%, to $68.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 as compared to $64.4 million for the same period ended December 31, 2021.

Net interest income after provision for credit losses was $172.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, an increase of $14.0 million as compared to the same period ended December 31, 2021, primarily due to interest income earned on a higher volume of loans and securities and increased interest rates.

Non-interest income was $37.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, a decrease of $0.5 million as compared to the same period ended December 31, 2021. Increased service charges on deposit accounts and interchange fee income of $2.5 million was offset by a decrease in mortgage income of $4.5 million.

Non-interest expense was $130.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, an increase of $15.9 million as compared to the same period ended December 31, 2021. An increase of $4.8 million in acquisition and charter conversion charges and $3.3 million related to the ongoing operations of the Cadence Bank branches and $5.1 million related to the Beach Bank branch operations accounted for the increase in non-interest expense.

Declaration of Cash Dividend

The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per share, a 5% increase over previous quarter, to be paid on its common stock on February 24, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 8, 2023.

About The First Bancshares, Inc.

The First Bancshares, Inc., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First Bank ("The First"). Founded in 1996, The First has operations in Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida and Georgia. The Company's stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol FBMS. Information is available on the Company's website: www.thefirstbank.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") in the United States and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP measures are used by management to supplement the evaluation of our performance. This press release includes pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings, FTE net interest income, FTE net interest margin, core net interest margin, average tax equivalent yield on investment securities, FTE average yield on all earning assets, total tangible common equity, tangible book value per common share, net earnings available to common shareholders, operating, diluted earnings per share, efficiency ratio, operating and certain ratios derived from these non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release allow management and investors to understand and compare results in a more consistent manner for the periods presented in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental and not a substitute for the Company's results reported in accordance with GAAP for the periods presented, and other bank holding companies may define or calculate these measures differently. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation and do not purport to be an alternative to net income, earnings per share, net interest income, book value, net earnings available to common shareholders, diluted earnings per share, efficiency ratio, or other GAAP financial measures as a measure of operating performance. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measure is provided in this press release following the Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited).

Forward Looking Statements

This news release and certain of our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission contain statements that constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Such statements can generally be identified by such words as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "may," "will," "assumes," "should," "predicts," "could," "would," "intends," "targets," "estimates," "projects," "plans," "potential," "positioned" and other similar words and expressions of the future or otherwise regarding the outlook for the Company's future business and financial performance and/or the performance of the banking industry and economy in general. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risk and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the information known to, and current beliefs and expectations of, the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) competitive pressures among financial institutions increasing significantly; (2) prevailing, or changes in, economic or political conditions, either nationally or locally, particularly in areas in which the Company conducts operations, including the effects of declines in the real estate market, high unemployment rates, inflationary pressure, elevated interest rates and slowdowns in economic growth, as well as the financial stress on borrowers as a result of the foregoing; (3) interest rate risk, including the effects of rising interest rates; (4) developments in our mortgage banking business, including loan modifications, general demand, and the effects of judicial or regulatory requirements or guidance; (5) changes in applicable laws, rules, or regulations; (6) risks related to the Company's recently completed and pending acquisitions, including that the anticipated benefits from the recently completed acquisitions are not realized in the time frame anticipated or at all as a result of changes in general economic and market conditions or other unexpected factors or events; (7) changes in management's plans for the future; (8) credit risk associated with our lending activities; (9) changes in loan demand, real estate values, or competition; (10) changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; (11) adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company's participation in and execution of government programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants; (12) higher inflation and its impacts; (13) significant turbulence or disruption in the capital or financial markets and the effect of a fall in stock market prices on our investment securities; (14) the effects of war or other conflicts including the impacts relating to or resulting from Russia's military action in Ukraine; and (15) other general competitive, economic, political, and market factors, including those affecting our business, operations, pricing, products, or services.

These and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, as well as a discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect our business, can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings we make with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.

FIRST BANCSHARES, INC and SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands except per share data) EARNINGS DATA Quarter

Ended

12/31/22 Quarter

Ended

9/30/22 Quarter

Ended

6/30/22 Quarter

Ended

3/31/22 Quarter

Ended

12/31/21 Total Interest Income $ 57,923 $ 53,874 $ 45,847 $ 42,741 $ 43,885 Total Interest Expense 10,002 4,726 3,746 4,102 4,128 Net Interest Income 47,921 49,148 42,101 38,639 39,757 Net Interest Income excluding PPP Fee Income 47,899 48,986 41,563 37,643 37,151 FTE net interest income* 48,916 50,122 43,042 39,459 40,425 Provision for credit losses 705 4,300 600 - (1,104 ) Non-interest income 8,131 9,022 8,664 11,157 9,593 Non-interest expense 35,040 35,903 30,955 28,590 30,789 Earnings before income taxes 20,307 17,967 19,210 21,206 19,665 Income tax expense 4,012 3,924 3,457 4,377 3,874 Net income available to common shareholders $ 16,295 $ 14,043 $ 15,753 $ 16,829 $ 15,791 PER COMMON SHARE DATA Basic earnings per share $ 0.68 $ 0.61 $ 0.77 $ 0.81 $ 0.75 Diluted earnings per share 0.67 0.61 0.76 0.81 0.75 Diluted earnings per share, operating* 0.71 0.85 0.80 0.72 0.76 Quarterly dividends per share .20 .19 .18 .17 .16 Book value per common share at end of period 26.92 25.86 27.30 28.82 32.17 Tangible book value per common share at period end* 17.97 16.93 18.32 19.79 23.31 Market price at end of period 32.01 29.87 28.60 33.66 38.62 Shares outstanding at period end 24,025,762 24,028,120 20,529,124 20,484,830 21,019,037 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 24,027,189 22,861,795 20,507,451 20,697,946 21,020,768 Diluted 24,168,544 22,979,529 20,615,928 20,846,997 21,175,323 AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA Total assets $ 6,446,521 $ 6,372,872 $ 6,112,241 $ 6,202,669 $ 5,664,336 Loans and leases 3,749,561 3,492,110 3,013,228 2,945,877 2,956,657 Total deposits 5,515,713 5,503,040 5,347,415 5,361,480 4,814,945 Total common equity 617,049 630,744 593,410 666,561 672,121 Total tangible common equity* 408,365 424,873 408,855 480,922 500,639 SELECTED RATIOS Annualized return on avg assets (ROA) 1.01 % 0.88 % 1.03 % 1.09 % 1.12 % Annualized return on avg assets, operating* 1.07 % 1.23 % 1.08 % 0.97 % 1.13 % Annualized pre-tax, pre-provision, operating* 1.38 % 1.63 % 1.36 % 1.24 % 1.33 % Annualized return on avg common equity, operating* 11.14 % 12.46 % 11.12 % 8.99 % 9.53 % Annualized return on avg tangible common equity, oper* 16.83 % 18.49 % 16.14 % 12.46 % 12.80 % Average loans to average deposits 67.98 % 63.46 % 56.35 % 54.95 % 61.41 % FTE Net Interest Margin* 3.37 % 3.50 % 3.09 % 2.78 % 3.14 % Efficiency Ratio 61.42 % 60.70 % 59.87 % 56.48 % 61.56 % Efficiency Ratio, operating* 59.34 % 54.55 % 57.66 % 58.37 % 59.91 % *See reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures CREDIT QUALITY Allowance for credit losses (ACL) as a % of total loans 1.03 % 1.03 % 1.04 % 1.06 % 1.04 % Nonperforming assets to tangible equity + ACL 3.76 % 6.01 % 6.41 % 6.31 % 5.88 % Nonperforming assets to total loans + OREO 0.47 % 0.72 % 0.84 % 0.93 % 1.03 % Annualized QTD net charge-offs (recoveries) to total loans 0.004 % (0.04 %) (0.04 %) (0.12 %) 0.03 %

FIRST BANCSHARES, INC and SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands) BALANCE SHEET Dec 31,

2022 Sept 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 145,315 $ 163,841 $ 356,771 $ 802,613 $ 919,713 Securities available for sale 1,257,101 1,379,410 1,489,247 1,591,677 1,751,832 Securities held to maturity 691,484 593,553 593,154 372,062 - Other investments 33,944 31,060 22,588 22,226 22,226 Total investment securities 1,982,529 2,004,023 2,104,989 1,985,965 1,774,058 Loans held for sale 4,443 2,225 6,703 8,213 7,678 Total loans 3,774,157 3,719,388 3,124,924 2,970,246 2,959,553 Allowance for credit losses (38,917 ) (38,356 ) (32,400 ) (31,620 ) (30,742 ) Loans, net 3,735,240 3,681,032 3,092,524 2,938,626 2,928,811 Premises and equipment 153,068 150,480 132,724 131,813 132,448 Other Real Estate Owned 4,832 10,328 1,985 2,835 2,565 Goodwill and other intangibles 214,890 214,708 184,323 185,104 186,171 Other assets 221,400 228,211 157,406 140,926 125,970 Total assets $ 6,461,717 $ 6,454,848 $ 6,037,425 $ 6,196,095 $ 6,077,414 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Non-interest bearing deposits $ 1,630,203 $ 1,770,848 $ 1,658,288 $ 1,648,451 $ 1,550,381 Interest-bearing deposits 3,864,201 3,780,450 3,647,909 3,789,333 3,676,403 Total deposits 5,494,404 5,551,298 5,306,197 5,437,784 5,226,784 Borrowings 130,100 90,000 - - - Subordinated debentures 145,027 144,952 144,876 144,801 144,726 Other liabilities 45,523 47,127 25,900 23,117 29,732 Total liabilities 5,815,054 5,833,377 5,476,973 5,605,655 5,401,242 Total shareholders' equity 646,663 621,471 560,452 590,440 676,172 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,461,717 $ 6,454,848 $ 6,037,425 $ 6,196,095 $ 6,077,414

FIRST BANCSHARES, INC and SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands except per share data) EARNINGS STATEMENT Three Months Ended 12/31/22 9/30/22 6/30/22 3/31/22 12/31/21 Interest Income: Loans, including fees $ 45,583 $ 41,456 $ 34,058 $ 33,354 $ 36,035 Investment securities 11,251 11,598 11,152 8,574 7,032 Accretion of purchase accounting adjustments 1,086 818 605 800 800 Other interest income 3 2 32 13 18 Total interest income 57,923 53,874 45,847 42,741 43,885 Interest Expense: Deposits 7,206 2,863 1,923 2,302 2,371 Borrowings 1,015 92 - - - Subordinated debentures 1,946 1,886 1,841 1,819 1,818 Accretion of purchase accounting adjustments (165 ) (115 ) (18 ) (19 ) (61 ) Total interest expense 10,002 4,726 3,746 4,102 4,128 Net interest income 47,921 49,148 42,101 38,639 39,757 Provision for credit losses 705 4,300 600 - (1,104 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 47,216 44,848 41,501 38,639 40,861 Non-interest Income: Service charges on deposit accounts 2,277 2,219 2,038 2,040 1,901 Mortgage Income 625 1,221 1,227 1,230 1,556 Interchange Fee Income 3,093 3,310 3,102 3,197 3,029 Gain (Loss) on securities, net - 1 (80 ) (3 ) 36 Financial Assistance Award/Bank Enterprise Award/RRP Grant - - 171 702 - Bargain Purchase Gain and (Loss) on Sale of Land - - 165 - 1,300 BOLI income from death proceeds - - - 1,630 - Other charges and fees 2,136 2,271 2,041 2,361 1,771 Total non-interest income 8,131 9,022 8,664 11,157 9,593 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 19,934 19,099 17,237 16,799 17,519 Occupancy expense 4,305 3,826 3,828 3,876 3,948 FDIC/OCC premiums 514 496 546 566 550 Marketing 135 50 122 86 113 Amortization of core deposit intangibles 1,309 1,227 1,064 1,064 982 Other professional services 971 1,256 768 563 1,282 Acquisition and charter conversion charges 1,190 3,640 1,172 408 1,602 Other non-interest expense 6,682 6,309 6,218 5,228 4,793 Total Non-interest expense 35,040 35,903 30,955 28,590 30,789 Earnings before income taxes 20,307 17,967 19,210 21,206 19,665 Income tax expense 4,012 3,924 3,457 4,377 3,874 Net income available to common shareholders $ 16,295 $ 14,043 $ 15,753 $ 16,829 $ 15,791 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.67 $ 0.61 $ 0.76 $ 0.81 $ 0.75 Diluted earnings per common share, operating* $ 0.71 $ 0.85 $ 0.80 $ 0.72 $ 0.76 *See reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures

FIRST BANCSHARES, INC and SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands except per share data) EARNINGS STATEMENT Year to Date 2022 2021 Interest Income: Loans, including fees $ 152,741 $ 135,780 PPP loan fee income 1,718 11,499 Investment securities 42,575 25,420 Accretion of purchase accounting adjustments 3,309 3,924 Other interest income 50 122 Total interest income 200,393 176,745 Interest Expense: Deposits 14,295 12,304 Borrowings 1,107 340 Subordinated debentures 7,492 7,279 Amortization of purchase accounting adjustments (317 ) (242 ) Total interest expense 22,577 19,681 Net interest income 177,816 157,064 Provision for credit losses 5,605 (1,104 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 172,211 158,168 Non-interest Income: Service charges on deposit accounts 8,668 7,264 Mortgage Income 4,303 8,823 Interchange Fee Income 12,702 11,562 Gain (loss) on securities, net (82 ) 143 Financial Assistance Award/Bank Enterprise Award/RRP Grant 873 1,826 Bargain Purchase Gain and Loss on Sale of Fixed Assets 165 903 BOLI income from death proceeds 1,630 - Other charges and fees 8,702 6,952 Total non-interest income 36,961 37,473 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 73,077 65,856 Occupancy expense 15,835 15,562 FDIC/OCC premiums 2,122 2,074 Marketing 393 391 Amortization of core deposit intangibles 4,664 4,137 Other professional services 3,558 4,198 Acquisition & charter conversion charges 6,410 1,607 Other non-interest expense 24,424 20,734 Total Non-interest expense 130,483 114,559 Earnings before income taxes 78,689 81,082 Income tax expense 15,770 16,915 Net income available to common shareholders $ 62,919 $ 64,167 Diluted earnings per common share $ 2.84 $ 3.03 Diluted earnings per common share, operating* $ 3.08 $ 3.04 *See reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures

FIRST BANCSHARES, INC and SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) COMPOSITION OF LOANS Dec 31,

2022 Percent

of Total Sept 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Percent

of Total Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 506,907 13.4 % $ 489,225 $ 379,363 $ 364,702 $ 375,379 12.7 % Real estate – construction 475,956 12.6 % 481,100 429,946 387,290 364,075 12.3 % Real estate – commercial 1,626,066 43.0 % 1,595,944 1,319,821 1,249,203 1,242,529 41.9 % Real estate – residential 1,094,204 29.0 % 1,082,488 932,268 911,568 916,179 30.9 % Lease Financing Receivable 2,118 0.1 % 1,907 2,283 2,409 2,556 0.1 % Obligations of States & subdivisions 26,143 0.7 % 25,757 20,784 15,842 16,765 0.5 % Consumer 42,763 1.1 % 42,967 40,459 39,233 42,070 1.4 % Loans held for sale 4,443 0.1 % 2,225 6,703 8,213 7,678 0.2 % Total loans $ 3,778,600 100 % $ 3,721,613 $ 3,131,627 $ 2,978,460 $ 2,967,231 100 % COMPOSITION OF DEPOSITS Dec 31,

2022 Percent

of Total Sept 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Percent

of Total Non-interest bearing $ 1,630,203 29.7 % $ 1,770,848 $ 1,658,288 $ 1,648,451 $ 1,550,381 29.7 % NOW and other 1,769,699 32.2 % 1,786,213 1,790,980 1,885,145 1,771,510 33.9 % Money Market/Savings 1,368,108 24.9 % 1,423,953 1,326,245 1,337,419 1,320,284 25.3 % Time Deposits of less than $250,000 590,564 10.7 % 418,931 400,354 424,183 445,879 8.5 % Time Deposits of $250,000 or more 135,830 2.5 % 151,353 130,330 142,539 138,730 2.6 % Total Deposits $ 5,494,404 100 % $ 5,551,298 $ 5,306,197 $ 5,437,737 $ 5,226,784 100 % ASSET QUALITY DATA Dec 31,

2022 Sept 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Nonaccrual loans $ 12,591 $ 15,844 $ 23,678 $ 24,736 $ 28,013 Loans past due 90 days and over 289 571 527 - 45 Total nonperforming loans 12,880 16,415 24,205 24,736 28,058 Other real estate owned 4,832 10,328 1,985 2,834 2,565 Total nonperforming assets $ 17,712 $ 26,743 $ 26,190 $ 27,570 $ 30,623 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.27 % 0.41 % 0.43 % 0.44 % 0.50 % Nonperforming assets to total loans + OREO 0.47 % 0.72 % 0.84 % 0.93 % 1.03 % ACL to nonperforming loans 302.15 % 233.66 % 133.86 % 127.83 % 109.57 % ACL to total loans 1.03 % 1.03 % 1.04 % 1.06 % 1.04 % Qtr-to-date net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 39 $ (353 ) $ (329 ) $ (879 ) $ 220 Annualized QTD net chg-offs (recs) to loans 0.004 % (0.04 %) (0.04 %) (0.12 %) 0.03 %

FIRST BANCSHARES, INC and SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Yield Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Analysis December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Tax Tax Tax Tax Tax Avg Equivalent Yield/ Avg Equivalent Yield/ Avg Equivalent Yield/ Avg Equivalent Yield/ Avg Equivalent Yield/ Balance interest Rate Balance interest Rate Balance interest Rate Balance interest Rate Balance interest Rate Taxable securities $ 1,522,953 $ 8,312 2.18 % $ 1,612,066 $ 8,723 2.16 % $ 1,634,679 $ 8,372 2.05 % $ 1,413,523 $ 6,152 1.74 % $ 1,166,432 $ 5,059 1.73 % Tax-exempt securities 453,651 3,934 3.47 % 479,168 3,849 3.21 % 492,405 3,721 3.02 % 483,780 3,242 2.68 % 397,906 2,641 2.65 % Total investment securities 1,976,604 12,246 2.48 % 2,091,234 12,572 2.40 % 2,127,084 12,093 2.27 % 1,897,303 9,394 1.98 % 1,564,338 7,700 1.97 % in other banks 72,910 3 0.02 % 143,867 2 0.01 % 432,851 32 0.03 % 825,877 13 0.01 % 634,541 18 0.01 % Loans 3,749,561 46,670 4.98 % 3,492,110 42,274 4.84 % 3,013,228 34,663 4.60 % 2,945,877 34,154 4.64 % 2,956,657 36,835 4.98 % Total Interest earning assets 5,799,075 58,919 4.06 % 5,727,211 54,848 3.83 % 5,573,163 46,788 3.36 % 5,669,057 43,561 3.07 % 5,155,536 44,553 3.46 % Other assets 647,446 645,661 539,078 533,612 508,800 Total assets $ 6,446,521 $ 6,372,872 $ 6,112,241 $ 6,202,669 $ 5,664,336 Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits $ 3,801,632 $ 7,042 0.74 % $ 3,777,059 $ 2,748 0.29 % $ 3,706,711 $ 1,905 0.21 % $ 3,786,808 $ 2,283 0.24 % $ 3,330,603 $ 2,310 0.28 % Borrowed Funds 108,881 1,015 3.73 % 13,261 92 2.78 % - - 0.00 % - - - - 0.00 % Subordinated debentures 144,985 1,946 5.37 % 144,910 1,886 5.21 % 144,834 1,841 5.08 % 144,759 1,819 5.03 % 144,684 1,818 5.03 % Total interest bearing liabilities 4,055,498 10,002 0.99 % 3,935,230 4,726 0.48 % 3,851,545 3,746 0.39 % 3,931,567 4,102 0.42 % 3,475,287 4,128 0.48 % Other liabilities 1,773,974 1,806,898 1,667,286 1,604,541 1,516,928 Shareholders' equity 617,049 630,744 593,410 666,561 672,121 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,446,521 $ 6,372,872 $ 6,112,241 $ 6,202,669 $ 5,664,336 Net interest income (FTE)* $ 48,917 3.08 % $ 50,122 3.35 % $ 43,042 2.97 % $ 39,459 2.66 % $ 40,425 2.98 % Net interest margin (FTE)* 3.37 % 3.50 % 3.09 % 2.78 % 3.14 % Core net interest margin* 3.29 % 3.44 % 3.04 % 2.73 % 3.07 % *See reconciliation for Non-GAAP financial measures

FIRST BANCSHARES, INC and SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) (in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended Per Common Share Data Dec 31,

2022 Sept 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Book value per common share $ 26.92 $ 25.86 $ 27.30 $ 28.82 $ 32.17 Effect of intangible assets per share 8.95 8.93 8.98 9.03 8.86 Tangible book value per common share $ 17.97 $ 16.93 $ 18.32 $ 19.79 $ 23.31 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.68 $ 0.61 $ 0.76 $ 0.81 $ 0.75 Effect of acquisition and charter conversion charges 0.05 0.16 0.05 0.02 0.07 Tax on acquisition and charter conversion charges (0.02 ) (0.05 ) (0.01 ) - (0.02 ) Initial provision for acquired loans - 0.17 - - - Tax on initial provision for acquired loans - (0.04 ) - - - Effect of bargain purchase gain and loss on sale of fixed assets - - - - (0.06 ) Tax on bargain purchase gain and loss on sale of fixed assets - - - - 0.02 Effect of Treasury awards - - - (0.03 ) - BOLI income from death proceeds - - - (0.08 ) - Diluted earnings per share, operating $ 0.71 $ 0.85 $ 0.80 $ 0.72 $ 0.76 Year to Date 2022 2021 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.84 $ 3.03 Effect of acquisition and charter conversion charges 0.29 0.08 Tax on acquisition and charter conversion charges (0.08 ) (0.02 ) Effect of bargain purchase gain and loss on sale of fixed assets (0.01 ) (0.04 ) Tax on loss on sale of fixed assets - 0.01 Effect of Treasury awards (0.04 ) (0.09 ) Tax on Treasury awards 0.01 0.02 BOLI income from death proceeds (0.08 ) - Effect on Contributions related to Treasury awards 0.01 0.07 Tax on Contributions related to Treasury awards - (0.02 ) Initial provision for acquired loans 0.18 - Tax on initial provision for acquired loans (0.04 ) - Diluted earnings per share, operating $ 3.08 $ 3.04 Year to Date 2022 2021 Net income available to common shareholders $ 62,919 $ 64,167 Acquisition and charter conversion charges 6,410 1,607 Tax on acquisition and charter conversion charges (1,621 ) (406 ) Bargain purchase gain and loss on sale of fixed assets (165 ) (903 ) Tax on bargain purchase gain and loss on sale of fixed assets 42 229 Treasury awards (872 ) (1,826 ) Tax on Treasury awards 221 462 BOLI income from death proceeds (1,630 ) - Contributions related to Treasury awards 165 1,400 Tax on Contributions related to Treasury awards (42 ) (354 ) Initial provision for acquired loans 3,855 - Tax on initial provision for acquired loans (976 ) - Net earnings available to common shareholders, operating $ 68,306 $ 64,376

Three Months Ended Average Balance Sheet Data Dec 31,

2022 Sept 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Total average assets A $ 6,446,521 $ 6,372,872 $ 6,112,241 $ 6,202,669 $ 5,664,336 Total average earning assets B 5,799,075 $ 5,727,211 $ 5,573,163 $ 5,669,057 $ 5,155,536 Common Equity C $ 617,049 $ 630,744 $ 593,410 $ 666,561 $ 672,121 Less intangible assets 208,684 205,871 184,555 185,639 171,482 Total Tangible common equity D $ 408,365 $ 424,873 $ 408,855 $ 480,922 $ 500,639 Three Months Ended Net Interest Income Fully Tax Equivalent Dec 31,

2022 Sept 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Net interest income E $ 47,921 $ 49,148 $ 42,101 $ 38,639 $ 39,757 Tax-exempt investment income (2,939 ) (2,875 ) (2,780 ) (2,422 ) (1,973 ) Taxable investment income 3,934 3,849 3,721 3,242 2,641 Net Interest Income Fully Tax Equivalent F $ 48,916 $ 50,122 $ 43,042 $ 39,459 $ 40,425 Annualized Net Interest Margin E/B 3.31 % 3.43 % 3.02 % 2.73 % 3.08 % Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax Equivalent F/B 3.37 % 3.50 % 3.09 % 2.78 % 3.14 % Total Interest Income, Fully Tax Equivalent Total Interest Income $ 57,923 $ 53,874 $ 45,847 $ 42,741 $ 43,885 Tax-exempt investment income (2,939 ) (2,875 ) (2,780 ) (2,422 ) (1,973 ) Taxable investment income 3,934 3,849 3,721 3,242 2,641 Total Interest Income, Fully Tax Equivalent G $ 58,918 $ 54,848 $ 46,788 $ 43,561 $ 44,553 Yield on Average Earning Assets, Fully Tax Equivalent G/B 4.06 % 3.83 % 3.36 % 3.07 % 3.46 % Interest Income Investment Securities, Fully Tax Equivalent Interest Income Investment Securities $ 11,251 $ 11,598 $ 11,152 $ 8,574 $ 7,032 Tax-exempt investment income (2,939 ) (2,875 ) (2,780 ) (2,422 ) (1,973 ) Taxable investment Income 3,934 3,849 3,721 3,242 2,641 Interest Income Investment Securities, Fully Tax Equivalent H $ 12,246 $ 12,572 $ 12,093 $ 9,394 $ 7,700 Average Investment Securities I $ 1,976,604 $ 2,091,234 $ 2,127,084 $ 1,897,303 $ 1,564,338 Yield on Investment Securities, Fully Tax Equivalent H/I 2.48 % 2.40 % 2.27 % 1.98 % 1.97 % Three Months Ended Core Net Interest Margin Dec 31,

2022 Sept 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Net interest income (FTE) $ 48,916 $ 50,122 $ 43,042 $ 39,459 $ 40,425 Less purchase accounting adjustments 1,086 818 605 800 861 Net interest income, net of purchase accounting adj J $ 47,830 $ 49,304 $ 42,437 $ 38,659 $ 39,564 Total average earning assets $ 5,799,075 $ 5,727,211 $ 5,573,163 $ 5,669,057 $ 5,155,536 Add average balance of loan valuation discount 10,928 2,681 3,085 3,836 4,353 Avg earning assets, excluding loan valuation discount K $ 5,810,003 $ 5,729,892 $ 5,576,248 $ 5,672,893 $ 5,159,889 Core net interest margin J/K 3.29 % 3.44 % 3.04 % 2.73 % 3.07 %

Three Months Ended Efficiency Ratio Dec 31,

2022 Sept 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Operating Expense Total non-interest expense $ 35,040 $ 35,903 $ 30,955 $ 28,590 $ 30,789 Pre-tax non-operating expenses (1,190 ) (3,641 ) (1,337 ) (408 ) (1,602 ) Adjusted Operating Expense L $ 33,850 $ 32,262 $ 29,618 $ 28,182 $ 29,187 Operating Revenue Net interest income, FTE $ 48,916 $ 50,122 $ 43,042 $ 39,459 $ 40,425 Total non-interest income 8,131 9,022 8,664 11,157 9,593 Pre-tax non-operating items - - (336 ) (2,331 ) (1,300 ) Adjusted Operating Revenue M $ 57,047 $ 59,144 $ 51,370 $ 48,285 $ 48,718 Efficiency Ratio, operating L/M 59.34 % 54.55 % 57.66 % 58.37 % 56.91 % Three Months Ended Return Ratios Dec 31,

2022 Sept 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Net income available to common shareholders N $ 16,295 $ 14,043 $ 15,753 $ 16,829 $ 15,791 Acquisition and charter conversion charges 1,190 3,641 1,172 408 1,602 Tax on acquisition and charter conversion charges (301 ) (920 ) (296 ) (103 ) (405 ) Initial provision for acquired loans - 3,855 Tax on initial provision for acquired loans - (976 ) Bargain purchase gain and loss on sale of fixed assets - - (165 ) - (1,300 ) Tax on bargain purchase gain and loss on sale of fixed assets - - 41 - 329 Treasury awards - - (171 ) (702 ) - Tax on Treasury awards - - 43 178 - Charitable contributions related to Treasury awards - - 165 - - Tax on charitable contributions related to Treasury awards - - (42 ) - - BOLI income from death proceeds - - - (1,630 ) - Net earnings available to common shareholders, operating O $ 17,184 $ 19,643 $ 16,500 $ 14,980 $ 16,017 Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Operating Earnings Earnings before income taxes P $ 20,307 $ 17,967 $ 19,210 $ 21,206 $ 19,665 Acquisition and charter conversion charges 1,190 3,641 1,172 408 1,602 Provision for loan losses 705 4,300 600 - (1,104 ) Bargain purchase gain and loss on sale of fixed assets - - (165 ) - (1,300 ) Treasury Awards - - (171 ) (702 ) - Charitable contributions related to Treasury awards - - 165 - - BOLI income from death proceeds - - - (1,630 ) - Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Operating Earnings Q $ 22,202 $ 25,908 $ 20,811 $ 19,282 $ 18,863 Annualized return on avg assets N/A 1.01 % 0.88 % 1.03 % 1.09 % 1.12 % Annualized return on avg assets, oper O/A 1.07 % 1.23 % 1.08 % 0.97 % 1.13 % Annualized pre-tax, pre-provision, oper Q/A 1.38 % 1.63 % 1.36 % 1.24 % 1.33 % Annualized return on avg common equity, oper O/C 11.14 % 12.46 % 11.12 % 8.99 % 9.53 % Annualized return on avg tangible common equity, operating O/D 16.83 % 18.49 % 16.14 % 12.46 % 12.80 %

Three Months Ended Capital Ratios Dec 31,

2022* Sept 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio 12.7 % 12.6 % 12.7 % 13.1 % 13.7 % Leverage (Tier 1) ratio 9.4 % 9.3 % 8.6 % 8.2 % 9.2 % Total risk based capital ratio 16.7 % 16.7 % 17.3 % 17.9 % 18.6 % Tangible common equity ratio 6.9 % 6.5 % 6.4 % 6.7 % 8.3 % *estimated

