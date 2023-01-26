Revolutionizing Sleep and Productivity: Make Life Easy/Supply Chain Sources Partners with AI Works Global

Make Life Easy/Supply Chain Sources, a leading product marketing group, made its debut at the prestigious CES Show in Las Vegas, in 2023 in partnership with AI Works Global. The company showcased a range of Artificial Intelligence products for sleep and work that stood out as a key product release at the event.

Las Vegas, Nevada - January 25, 2023 - Make Life Easy/Supply Chain Sources, the premier product marketers known for their expertise in home and personal use appliances, furniture, and massage, have recently made an announcement revealing their partnership with AI Works Global, a design and manufacturing company who has engineered and produced cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence products for better sleep and increased productivity. This unique and innovative offering is set to revolutionize the marketplace and it was a key product release at the CES show 2023. The CES 2023 was held at Las Vegas, from January 5-8, 2023.

Announcing the partnership and the recent showcase at the CES 2023, Mike Dolder, CEO and founder of Make Life Easy/Supply Chain Sources said ”AI Works Global has developed several innovative AI products that we're excited to introduce to the market. These products include the NITETRONIC Smart Anti Snore Pillow, the NITETRONIC Smart Calming Air Mattress Topper, and the BACKROBO Smart Executive Air Office Chair and Gaming Chair. These products are designed to enhance two of the most important aspects of our lives: getting a good night's sleep and being productive at work.”

The NITETRONIC Pillow is designed to eliminate snoring through a non-invasive method. It continuously monitors the user's breathing and head position, and when snoring is detected, it quietly and gently adjusts the head position by inflating specific air chambers to relax the muscles that cause snoring.

“This was the star of the show, driving people into our booth and sparking lots of interest. While they were in the booth, the visitors were eager to test the CALMING AIR Mattress Topper. Once they tried it, they were in awe of its unique design and functionality. It's a game-changer in the industry, designed to relax the user and help them quickly fall asleep with a variety of air waves that gently rock the user. And the best part is, it's adjustable to keep you warm or cool, depending on your preference. This product was the surprise of the show and it's one that will easily be demonstratable online or on TV.” Mr. Dolder added in.

The EXECUTIVE AIR line of chairs by AI Works Global is revolutionizing comfort and productivity in the workplace, and for gamers. With features like Smart Lumbar Support that auto-adjusts to fit the user, Seat Pressure System, Timed Massage, Lumbar Heating, 5D Arm Rest, Wireless Rechargeable Battery Operated with Long Life, and a Mobile App, it's clear that AI Works Global has raised the bar for smart office and gaming chairs.

Adding further Mr. Dolder, said "The show was a great success. We have lots of action items and follow-ups, and we will aggressively market and advertise while looking for placement online retail, TV retail, and specialty and department store retailers in the fourth quarter.”

About Make Life Easy/Supply Chain Sources

Make Life Easy/Supply Chain Sources, a renowned name in the product marketing industry, was founded in the 1980s by Tim Hu, Mike Dolder and Lauren Brill. The company offers a diverse range of products, including Full Feature Massage Chairs, Kamado Grills, Utility Heaters, Fitness Walking Pads, Rowers and Gyms, Boot Dryers, Fans, Coolers, Air Purifiers, Lift Chairs, Recliners, Motion Furniture, and Sectionals. Make Life Easy has established partnerships with leading and innovative brands such as LIFESMART, LIFEPRO, KINGSMITH FITNESS, and now AI Works Global. The company specializes in designing, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and branding home products for specialty retailers, cataloguers, online retailers, and mass merchants in North America.”

For more information, visit www.makelifeeasyscs.com

For regular updates, follow MAKE LIFE EASY on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter.

Media Contact

Make Life Easy/SCS

Mike Dolder

435-757-9949

Plano

TX

United States