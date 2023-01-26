Pompano Beach's Chase Roofing Will Showcase at the Fort Lauderdale Home Show Expo

Chase Roofing, a Pompano Beach roofer, will exhibit its distinguished roofing products and services in the upcoming 2023 Fort Lauderdale Home Show Expo to show local homeowners how to boost the integrity of their roofs.

From February 3rd to 5th, 2023, Pompano Beach homeowners can attend the Fort Lauderdale Home Show Expo at Broward County Convention Center (1950 Eisenhower Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316) to explore the home improvement services available from Chase Roofing and other leading contractors in the local community. Homeowners and businesses alike will find a wealth of information that could help them make better decisions on property improvements and more.

The Fort Lauderdale Home Show Expo is by far the largest, one-of-a-kind event that brings together professionals from several home design and home improvement industries to inspire, educate, and guide guests in making the best decisions for their renovation projects. Guests can expect to access hundreds of knowledgeable exhibitors, including construction businesses, landscapers, interior designers, and more - all with the goal of helping everyone create the ideal home.

Renowned celebrities Mira and Brian Kleinschmidt of HGTV's "100 Day Dream Home" will be present at the Fort Lauderdale Home Show Expo to provide guests with insightful advice on home decor, remodeling, and design. Additionally, Jason Sayen of LK & Associates, Broward County Property Appraiser Marty Kiar, and many other professionals from various industries will also attend to share their experience and expertise.

Homeowners and property managers will benefit from the event's inspiring seminars and demonstrations and its vast selection of trendy home improvement products that all homeowners should know about for their windows, flooring, doors, and more.

Besides home design and improvement, guests will also learn about:

CEU courses

How to save money on property taxes

Whether deed fraud is real

Real Estate & Industry Changes

The event will have service providers for all kinds of home improvement projects. Pompano Beach residents will have the opportunity to explore samples of products made by regional businesses and ask professionals directly about any issues they may have.

Chase Roofing has taken the opportunity to participate in the Fort Lauderdale Home Show Expo because of its dedication to providing the best roofing services in South Florida.

Chase Roofing’s website says, “We have earned a reputation for prompt, dependable roofing service, for quality work using the best materials, for competitive costs, and a high level of business integrity. We are proud to be Owens Corning Preferred Contractors and Certain Teed Preferred Contractors.”

The roofing contractor has been in the industry for over 19 years and provides both residential and commercial roofing services, from installations and repairs to replacements and maintenance. They also offer specialized solutions like skylights and are confident that their team has the skill and know-how to handle Pompano Beach’s roofing needs.

Interested event guests can contact Chase Roofing by filling out the contact us page on their website https://chaseroofing.com/. Homeowners can also contact them via email or phone at (954) 287-1304 for free consultations.

Chase Roofing is located at 1150 SW 10th Ave #201, Pompano Beach, FL 33069, United States.

