Chase Roofing of Weston Will Exhibit at the Fort Lauderdale Home Show Expo

Chase Roofing, a local roofing contractor in Weston, FL, will showcase its roofing services and products in the upcoming 2023 Fort Lauderdale Home Show Expo to give guests a glimpse of their offers that can take the integrity of their roof to the next level.

The Fort Lauderdale Home Show Expo is scheduled to take place from February 3 to 5 at Broward County Convention Center 1950 Eisenhower Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316. It is a great opportunity for homeowners and property managers alike to get more information on what roofing contractors like Chase Roofing offer in their local area. By attending the event, homeowners will discover trends in the roofing and home improvement industries to harden their homes and improve their aesthetics.

The Fort Lauderdale Home Show Expo, a home design and home improvement expo that aims to educate, inspire, and assist attendees in making the best decisions for their home renovation projects, features hundreds of exhibitors from various industries. Guests can expect to find experts from the construction and renovation industries, landscaping professionals, interior designers, and other industry experts who can help improve their homes’ aesthetics and strengthen them against weather-related damages.

Celebrity guests Mira and Brian Kleinschmidt of HGTV's "100 Day Dream Home" will attend the expo and speak on home decor, remodeling, and design. Jason Sayen of LK & Associates, Broward County Property Appraiser, Marty Kiar, and many others will attend.

In addition to home design and improvement, event guests will also learn about:

CEU courses

How to save money on property taxes

Whether deed fraud is real

Real Estate & Industry Changes

The event will host service providers for all types of home projects. Guests will see samples of products from local companies and have questions answered directly by the experts.

Chase Roofing will join this event as a provider of roofing services and products in South Florida. They are acclaimed as one of the best roofing contractors in the area, offering residential and commercial roofing services. From roof installations, repairs, replacement, and maintenance to specialized roofing solutions such as skylights, Weston homeowners have relied on Chase Roofing for over 19 years.

Their commitment to quality workmanship has made them one of the most sought-after roofers in the region. And their A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau is a testament to their dedication to customer satisfaction and excellent service. Additionally, Owens Corning and Certain Teed hand-picked Chase Roofing as a preferred contractor because of their ability to follow all manufacturers' stringent requirements for craftsmanship, reliability, and durability.

Besides winning various awards, Chase Roofing is also women-led. According to Chase Roofing’s Tamara, “Being a certified Women-Owned business is a great accomplishment for me. I take this accreditation very seriously and am proud to represent women everywhere in how we conduct our business.”

