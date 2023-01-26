Chase Roofing of Zephyrhills, FL, Will Be Featured at the Fort Lauderdale Home Show Expo

Chase Roofing of Zephyrhills will feature its roofing products and services in the 2023 Fort Lauderdale Home Show Expo to show homeowners how they can level up the integrity and structure of their roofs.

The Fort Lauderdale Home Show Expo is a three-day event that will take place from February 3 to 5 at the Broward County Convention Center at 1950 Eisenhower Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL. During this event, guests can explore and discover helpful home improvement services offered by Chase Roofing and other local contractors in the area. Homeowners and businesses alike will be able to find a wealth of knowledge that can help them make informed decisions about property renovations, improvements, and strengthening projects.

The Fort Lauderdale Home Show Expo is the ultimate one-stop shop for home design and improvement needs. For over 40 years, the Show has offered guests a unique opportunity to connect with an array of professionals from multiple home improvement industries in a face-to-face setting. It aims to educate, inspire, and guide guests on their renovation projects. Even guests will access numerous knowledgeable exhibitors, including construction businesses, landscapers, interior designers, and more, to create the perfect home environment.

Chase Roofing, an award-winning Zephyrhills roofing contractor, will demonstrate its wide selection of roofing materials and services and some of the recent residential projects they have completed successfully. Anyone with roofing questions can meet with Chase Roofing experts to explore their options for replacing or repairing their existing roofs and other concerns.

Acclaimed celebrities Mira and Brian Kleinschmidt of HGTV's "100 Day Dream Home" will be at the Fort Lauderdale Home Show Expo to give guests an insight into home decor, remodeling, and design. Jason Sayen from LK & Associates, Broward County Property Appraiser Marty Kiar, and other industry professionals will also be there to share their knowledge and expertise on the topic.

In addition to home design and improvement, guests will also learn about:

CEU courses

How to save money on property taxes

Whether deed fraud is real

Real Estate & Industry Changes

Event guests will gain insight from its motivating talks and exhibits and its wide variety of trending home improvement solutions that all property owners need to be aware of to improve their windows, flooring, doors, paint, and more.

There will be an array of service providers for home improvement projects. Guests can even explore samples of products made by regional businesses and ask the experts directly about any concerns they may have. Plus, some of these businesses are providing huge discounts on their offers.

Chase Roofing will exhibit at the Fort Lauderdale Home Show Expo as one of the most proficient roofing companies in South Florida. With a combined experience of 19 years in the industry, they offer a variety of services for both residential and commercial properties, ranging from installations and repairs to replacements and maintenance.

Chase Roofing has earned an outstanding A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau due to its commitment to excellence in roofing. This expertise has also been acknowledged by both Owens Corning and Certain Teed, who chose Chase Roofing as a trusted contractor that can adhere strictly to all manufacturers' guidelines for quality, reliable, and durable outcomes.

Chase Roofing can be reached through their website's contact form at https://chaseroofing.com/. Homeowners can also contact them via email or phone at 813-782-9400 for free consultations.

Chase Roofing is located at 40415 Chancey Rd STE 103, Zephyrhills, FL 33542, United States.

