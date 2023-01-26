dotCMS CEO Zain Ishaq Reflects on Record 2022 Results, What's to Come in 2023

dotCMS, a leading hybrid-headless content management system, published a message from its CEO, Zain Ishaq, detailing the company's achievements in 2022 and looking ahead to what's to come for the company and its product.

MIAMI, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- dotCMS, a leading hybrid-headless content management system, published a message from its CEO, Zain Ishaq, detailing the company's achievements in 2022 and looking ahead to what's to come for the company and its product.

Citing a record year for dotCMS, Ishaq noted that the company won 50% more enterprise customer logos and new ARR than in the previous year, despite global economic conditions that have sounded alarms throughout the tech sector. New customers spanned industries from retail, financial services, and manufacturing to telecommunications, media, and nonprofits, with a footprint that reaches across six continents.

To support their growth, dotCMS expanded its team across the organization, including key hires in security, engineering, support, professional services, R&D, QA, sales, and marketing– almost doubling its headcount since 2021.

"I'm incredibly proud of our continued growth and financial stability," said Ishaq, "but what truly inspires me is the way in which our growing team has embraced our core values– a culture of personal and professional growth, where transparency, empathy, and a healthy dose of fun drive our daily interactions, and we place the customer experience at the center of all we do."

Their greater focus on customers resulted in the highest levels of customer satisfaction ever recorded by the company. dotCMS ended 2022 with a net customer retention rate far greater than 100% for the second year in a row as its existing customers continue to grow their usage of the product.

On the product side, Ishaq noted that dotCMS made more than 600 improvements across nine releases last year, making the platform more performant, more secure, and simpler to use. Contributing to the last point, the content editing experience received a major upgrade with the launch of the new block editor and drag-and-drop content palette.

"Customer obsession goes beyond the way we interact with and support our customers; it's at the heart of our product. 2023 will bring countless improvements to the user experience, for both content creators and developers," added Ishaq. These improvements will include new integrations and SDKs, browserless page management, and A/B testing, among others.

2022 marks Ishaq's first full year at the helm of dotCMS, having joined the company in October 2021.

Read the entire message from CEO Zain Ishaq.

Media Contact

Todd Bennett, dotCMS, +1-305-900-2001, todd.bennett@dotCMS.com

Twitter, Facebook

SOURCE dotCMS