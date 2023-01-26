Options Medical Weight Loss™ Clinic Announces Willowbrook, IL Grand Opening

Options Medical Weight Loss™ has announced that its newest location at 6300 Kingery Hwy, Willowbrook, Illinois is now open and ready to help patients achieve their weight loss goals. The clinic also serves the communities of Burr Ridge, Westmont, and Hinsdale, and joins seven other Chicagoland Options Medical Weight Loss clinics. Options provides individually tailored weight loss solutions that are based on the latest scientific research and proven to be effective.

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. (PRWEB) January 25, 2023

Options Medical Weight Loss™ has announced that its newest location at 6300 Kingery Hwy, Willowbrook, Illinois is now open and ready to help patients achieve their weight loss goals. The clinic also serves the communities of Burr Ridge, Westmont, and Hinsdale, and joins seven other Chicagoland Options Medical Weight Loss clinics. Options provides individually tailored weight loss solutions that are based on the latest scientific research and proven to be effective.

Options offers a range of services to help their patients achieve their weight loss goals, including prescription medicines (including new GLP-1 medications and medications only available at Options), meal replacements, one-on-one counseling, and more. Their care team of doctors, nurse-practitioners, and weight loss counselors work closely with each patient to create personalized plans that fit their unique needs and lifestyle.

"Weight loss is hard, but we try to make it easier by customizing our programs to fit our patient's lifestyles. There is no ‘one size fits all' weight loss program and we are built on the foundation that the only way to serve all in need of weight loss is to be able to provide our patients options. Our dedicated care team partners with each patient to give them the guidance, coaching, motivation, and education to not only lose the weight, but to keep it off," said Dr. Matthew Walker, CEO of Options Medical Weight Loss.

Their comprehensive approach to weight loss makes Options Medical Weight Loss unique; "at Options, we're approaching weight loss wellness from all angles. We're equipping you with the knowledge to make empowering decisions and take ownership of the path to freedom that you carve out ahead. You will never walk out of our medical clinic with a meal or medications and be left to figure it out on your own. We position each patient with a team of weight-attuned specialists that rally around you and hold your hand from beginning to end," said Dr. Katrina Mattingly, Chief Medical Officer of Options Medical Weight Loss. "Patients can expect a multidisciplinary team supporting them throughout their entire weight loss journey. Whether they have a monthly visit with the medical provider, or weekly sessions with their weight loss counselor, the Options team is there to keep patients on track towards reaching their weight loss goal," continued Mattingly.

Options Medical Weight Loss offers new patients a free in-person consultation to assess their medical history, current nutrition habits and lifestyle, and weight loss goals. Patients can start their journey by signing up on the web for a free consultation at: https://optionsmedicalweightloss.com/get-your-free-consultation/ or by calling 888-405-LOSE (5673).

About Options Medical Weight Loss:

Options Medical Weight Loss has been in business since 2014 and has served more than 25K patients. The company has locations throughout Illinois, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona, with plans to expand to more states.

To learn more about the new Willowbrook location, visit: https://optionsmedicalweightloss.com/willowbrook-illinois-weight-loss-clinic/ or call 773-347-2677.

