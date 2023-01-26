Closed Alpha Testing Phase Extended: Here Are The Latest Updates

Thrilled by the active and enthusiastic participation from its alpha testers so far, Popoo is happy to announce that the closed alpha testing phase has now been extended to encourage more alpha testers to join and share their quality feedback and opinions about the Popoo app.

Popoo just announced a list of its alpha testers who provided in-depth quality feedback and earned USDT rewards. The extended phase will reward quality feedback as well. Much like before, the new winners will be announced at the end of the round and a token airdrop will be given to all alpha testers at a later period.

Everyday, the Popoo team sifts through all the feedback it receives to identify and implement needed updates onto the Popoo app. Over the past week, these are the updates that have now been reflected:

Feel free to update and check back on the Popoo app to see if your feedback helped bring a greater change for the app. After all, the future of Popoo will always be in your hands. Please be aware that the closed alpha testing closes on February 15, after which rewards for quality feedback will be distributed.

Let's keep it going Poppers! Invite your friends and keep exploring the Popoo app! Don't hesitate to drop more feedback and interact with your fellow alpha testers on Discord and Telegram to make sure you're not missing out on any new Popoo updates. Happy testing!

