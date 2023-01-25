Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice to host job screenings prior to start of February Intern Academy

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, January 25 - The Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice (IDJJ) will host employment screening events in St. Charles and Alton in advance of an Intern Academy that begins on February 14.





IDJJ has job openings for up to 15 Juvenile Justice Specialist Interns for this academy and positions are available at the five Illinois Youth Center locations in Chicago, Warrenville, St. Charles, Alton, and Harrisburg. Juvenile Justice Specialist positions have a starting salary of $54,648.





Candidates must be an Illinois resident, at least 21 years of age, have a valid driver's license and bachelor's degree, and must be eligible to work in the United States. Interested applicants must attend a required screening event to be considered.





February screening event details are listed below:





Illinois Youth Center- 3825 Campton Hills Rd., St. Charles, IL

Alton Mental Health Center, Auditorium, 4500 College Ave., Alton, IL

All screenings begin at 8 a.m. and last four to six hours. Applicants should wear comfortable attire for physical agility testing and must complete an online application prior to arrival. A copy of the applicant's driver's license, birth certificate, college transcript, and selective service number (if applicable) should be brought to the screening.



