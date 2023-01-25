Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,753 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 344,155 in the last 365 days.

Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice to host job screenings prior to start of February Intern Academy

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, January 25 - The Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice (IDJJ) will host employment screening events in St. Charles and Alton in advance of an Intern Academy that begins on February 14.


IDJJ has job openings for up to 15 Juvenile Justice Specialist Interns for this academy and positions are available at the five Illinois Youth Center locations in Chicago, Warrenville, St. Charles, Alton, and Harrisburg. Juvenile Justice Specialist positions have a starting salary of $54,648.


Candidates must be an Illinois resident, at least 21 years of age, have a valid driver's license and bachelor's degree, and must be eligible to work in the United States. Interested applicants must attend a required screening event to be considered.


February screening event details are listed below:


Illinois Youth Center- 3825 Campton Hills Rd., St. Charles, IL

Alton Mental Health Center, Auditorium, 4500 College Ave., Alton, IL

All screenings begin at 8 a.m. and last four to six hours. Applicants should wear comfortable attire for physical agility testing and must complete an online application prior to arrival. A copy of the applicant's driver's license, birth certificate, college transcript, and selective service number (if applicable) should be brought to the screening.


You just read:

Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice to host job screenings prior to start of February Intern Academy

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.