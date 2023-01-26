Submit Release
XGRiD Campers Continues Partnership with Xpedition Trailers and Debuts New 4-Season 2023 Voyager Available in Las Vegas

XGRiD Campers will offer the 2023 Xpedition Voyager, a leading overlanding and off-road camper, designed and engineered for true, 4-season, off-grid camping.

We’re super excited to now offer the 2023 Voyager by Xpedition Trailers to our customers who enjoy spending the winter outdoors exploring.”
— Loren Walker, Owner of XGRiD Campers
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Las Vegas-based XGRiD Campers continues its successful partnership with Utah-based Xpedition Trailers and will offer the 2023 Xpedition Voyager, a leading overlanding and off-road camper, designed and engineered for true, 4-season, off-grid camping.

The 2023 Voyager offers the Truma Combi water heater and furnace, heated water tank with insulated lines, heated galley storage, dual heated Battleborn LiFePO4 batteries, and multiple temperature sensors positioned through the camper making this rig perfect for winter camping adventures to hunt, fish, and be off-grid in freezing temps.

“We’re super excited to now offer the 2023 Voyager by Xpedition Trailers to our customers who enjoy spending the winter outdoors exploring,” said Loren Walker, owner of XGRiD Campers. “Xpedition Trailers continues to impress us with their innovation of offering outdoor adventurers a highly capable, off-road camper, with 4-season comfort that you can take on any hunting, skiing, or ice fishing trip, no matter what the elements throw at you.”

Leveraging industry leading components like the RedArc Redvision, Battleborn batteries, Truma Combi furnace, and Xpedition Trailers’ proprietary trailing arm suspension, the Voyager boasts the best technology and capabilities that the off-grid and overlanding community seek. The Redvision with Manager 30 provide the ultimate power solution with 30A shore charging, MPPT solar charging, and DC-DC charging all controlled by an innovative display panel or via Bluetooth with the Redvision app on a smartphone.

“It's incredible to see a project meant for your own family become available to the outdoor community,” said Artie Nuttall, president of Xpedition Trailers. “We have an amazing group of craftsmen that bring these trailers to life and the durability and functionality of them really shows why they are a premier overlanding trailer. There is nothing more satisfying than seeing people develop a love of the outdoors and we are honored to be a part of helping people access the backcountry like never before.”

XGRiD Campers and Xpedition Trailers will be debuting the 2023 Voyager at the Great American Outdoor Show Feb 4, 2023, in Harrisburg PA. Customers can view the trailer at the show or at XGRiD Campers’ Las Vegas showroom and headquarters adjacent to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

For more information and to schedule a showroom tour, call 702.779.3397 or visit www.xgridcampers.com.

Chandra Stepanovich
Dandelion PR
+1 702-683-6004
email us here
Xpedition Voyager Walkthrough Video

