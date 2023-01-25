When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: January 25, 2023
Product Type: Food & Beverages

Bakery Product/Mix

Recall Reason Description: Foreign Object
Company Name: Almondy
Brand Name: Almondy
Product Description:

Almondy is initiating a recall of a limited quantity Almondy Chocolate cake with Daim 14.1oz as a metal object has been found in a cake. The products are being recalled as a precautionary measure.

The recall is isolated to Almondy Chocolate cake with Daim 14.1oz, purchased at IKEA stores, with batch code L2140, Best Before Date: NOV.18.2023. These products were only distributed to IKEA stores.

Almondy urges consumers who may have purchased the product to either return the product to the store where it was purchased for a full refund, or to contact Almondy at www.almondy.com.

At Almondy the quality and safety of our products is our number one priority. We take the incident very seriously and as a precautionary measure we are therefore recalling products with the batch code stated above. We have identified what measures to take to prevent this from happening again, says Margareta Johannesson, Quality Director at Almondy.

Almondy apologizes for any inconvenience this recall may cause. For more information, contact Almondy at www.almondy.com.