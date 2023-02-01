New Spokane School of Improv Opens: Bringing Improv to Everyone
The Blue Door Theatre is bringing its 26 years of performance and educational experience to this new adventure.SPOKANE, WA, USA, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Blue Door Theatre (BDT), well-known for its Friday and Saturday performances, announces the opening of the Spokane School of Improv. A first for the Spokane region, there will now be a school dedicated to the teaching of improv and applying its principles beyond the theatre.
The School will continue to offer the beginner and advanced improv classes along with teens classes that the BDT has provided for years along with a selection of new classes. New classes include Improv for Lawyers, Improv and Poetry, Improv and Self Care, and many other topics to be announced as the year continues.
The Spokane School of Improv will operate out of the current Blue Door Theatre space at 815 W. Garland Ave, Spokane, WA. Board President Jim Mohr said, “Opening the school demonstrates our maturation as an organization and the potential we see within the greater Spokane region to support this venture.”
The school promises to bring improv to more communities and people. Improv is not just for performers. Frank Tano, Executive Artistic Director, said, “The opening of the School is an exciting time for us as we create more possibilities for the greater Spokane community to get involved with improv and recognize that it is more than a theatre style. It can impact your life in positive ways.”
Along with the school, the BDT announces the establishment of the Erin O’Halloran Foerg Youth Fund. This fund supports the creation of youth focused programs and scholarships for improv classes and camps. According to Mohr, “As we grow our classes, we want to make sure all youth can access them and reap their benefits so we have introduced this fund to make that goal a reality.” O’Halloran Foerg recently retired as a volunteer of over 15 years and had a commitment to youth involvement in improv.
Join the Blue Door Theatre for our shows every Friday and Saturday at 7:30. Friday shows are for a general audience and Saturday shows are 18+. Classes are offered throughout the year.
For more information about the Blue Door Theatre and the Spokane School of Improv, visit our website at www.bluedoortheatre.org or https://spokaneschoolofimprov.org/
