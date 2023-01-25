Chuck D Unveils New Book at Schomburg Center
25 Jan 2023
Featuring over 250 of his paintings, sketches and drawings, Livin' Loud includes an enlightening written commentary where Chuck D reveals his early experiences growing up in the turbulent era of the Sixties, in which he was shaped by the prevalent civil rights and anti-war sentiments of the time. He goes on to share his journey into the world of hip-hop, a genre that he helped to curate, cut through and form.
'I was already expressing my political viewpoint through my art and graphics, so the bridge into music was a natural next step. First I expressed myself with my head and my hands, and then later with my voice.' - Chuck D
Copies of the signed limited Collector and Deluxe editions, containing signed prints and a reproduction sketchbook, are still available at the pre-publication price. Click here to secure your copy. The hardback bookstore version is available via: ChuckDBook.com.
All four episodes of 'Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World' are currently available to UK viewers on BBC iPlayer, with the series premiering on PBS on 31st January for US viewers.