Chuck D Unveils New Book at Schomburg Center

25 Jan 2023

Livin' Loud In an exciting first public reveal of his new book,, Chuck D joined guests on Monday night at the Schomburg Center in Harlem for a post-screening conversation about the PBS/BBC documentary, Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World. Attendees got the first chance to see and buy the book ahead of its publication on February 7th.

Featuring over 250 of his paintings, sketches and drawings, Livin' Loud includes an enlightening written commentary where Chuck D reveals his early experiences growing up in the turbulent era of the Sixties, in which he was shaped by the prevalent civil rights and anti-war sentiments of the time. He goes on to share his journey into the world of hip-hop, a genre that he helped to curate, cut through and form.

'I was already expressing my political viewpoint through my art and graphics, so the bridge into music was a natural next step. First I expressed myself with my head and my hands, and then later with my voice.' - Chuck D

Copies of the signed limited Collector and Deluxe editions, containing signed prints and a reproduction sketchbook, are still available at the pre-publication price. Click here to secure your copy. The hardback bookstore version is available via: ChuckDBook.com.

All four episodes of 'Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World' are currently available to UK viewers on BBC iPlayer, with the series premiering on PBS on 31st January for US viewers.

