Cooling Fabrics Market is poised to Grow at a CAGR of 9.95% by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Growth Opportunities, Challenges and Competitive Landscape

The cooling fabrics market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 9.95% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

Cooling fabrics are textile product that provides comfortable, cool and soft texture to the skin which help to evaporate sweat and protect the fabric to stick to the body. This fabric helps to provide a comfortable body temperature in hot weather and eases the body condition. These fabrics are made of natural and synthetic fibers which are widely used across various applications such as the sports apparel, lifestyle, protective wearing and others.

The factors such as the growing demand for cooling fabrics for application in textile industry are the root cause fueling up the market growth rate. In addition to this, the factors expected to cushion the growth of the cooling fabrics market in the forecast period are the increasing demand of cooling fabrics that provide comfort by making cooling effect and rising sports and leisure activities in regions will further carve the way for the growth of market in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Moreover, the increasing demand of the fabric from sportswear producers and its characteristics of maintaining dryness for the user, thus enhancing performance during a game are further expected to cushion the overall markets growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. On the other hand, the cooling textiles' high production costs, which necessitate intricate, expensive infrastructure, are expected to impede the growth of the cooling fabrics market in the above mentioned forecast period. The volatile raw material prices coupled with the stringent regulatory scenario are also projected to hamper market’s overall growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Some of the major players operating in the cooling fabrics market report are

Coolcore

Ahlstrom-Munksjö

Polartec

Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation

HexArmor

Nanotex LLC

Balavigna Mills Pvt. Ltd.

LIBOLON

Nilit

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

Tex-Ray.

Technical Absorbents Limited

Eastman Chemical Company

Tongkun Group Co. Ltd.

Kolon Industries Inc.

KURARAY CO. LTD.

Owens Corning

NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION

BASF SE

Akra Polyester

Radici Partecipazioni SpA

Singtex

Furthermore, the increasing demand from the medical and defense sector are estimated to generate numerous opportunities for the market in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. On the flip side, the increased crude oil prices is projected to pose as a major challenge to the growth of the cooling fabrics market.

This cooling fabrics market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on cooling fabrics market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Cooling Fabrics Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of technology, the cooling fabrics market is segmented into active cooling fabrics and passive cooling fabrics. Active cooling fabrics are further segmented into air cooled and liquid cooled. Passive cooling fabrics are further divided into phase change cooling and evaporative cooling.

On the basis of type, the cooling fabrics market is segmented into synthetic cooling fabrics and natural cooling fabrics.

On the basis of the textile type, the cooling fabrics market is segmented into woven, nonwoven and knitted.

On the basis of application, the cooling fabrics market is segmented into sports apparel, lifestyle, protective wearing and others.

Cooling Fabrics Market Country Level Analysis

The cooling fabrics market is analyzed and market size, volume information is provided by technology, type, textile type and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the cooling fabrics market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the cooling fabrics market owing to the presence of end user industries which invested in research and development within the region in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Asia-Pacific on the other hand, will continue to however show lucrative growth within the forecast period owing to the rising demand of the cooling fabrics in the region within forecasted period.

The country section of the cooling fabrics market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Cooling Fabrics Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Cooling Fabrics Market, By Technology Global Cooling Fabrics Market, By Type Global Cooling Fabrics Market, By Textile Type Global Cooling Fabrics Market, By Region Global Cooling Fabrics Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

