The Human Gathering, Organized by Co-Founder Wes Chapman, Named a Top 10 Leadership Conference by Forbes

The Human Gathering, a premier leadership conference, is proud to announce its Malibu Gathering has been featured by Forbes as a top 10 leadership conference.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles, California – The Human Gathering, a premier leadership conference, is proud to announce that its Malibu Gathering has been featured by Forbes as a top 10 leadership conference. The annual event brings together some of the most influential leaders from around the world to share their insights, experiences, and strategies for success. The Human Gathering has a unique format compared to other leadership conferences. It focuses on relationship building and developing networks based on pursuits, interests, and future potential.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Forbes as a top leadership conference," said Wes Chapman, co-founder and organizer of The Human Gathering. "Our goal is to provide a platform for leaders to connect, learn, and grow, and being recognized by such a reputable publication is a testament to the impact we are making in the leadership community."

In the unique manner of the Human Gathering, there are no traditional speakers but instead "Storytellers" who are never financially compensated to be there. Past Storytellers have included: Peter Diamandis, Jason Fried, Kara Goldin, Rainn Wilson, Keith Ferrazzi, Tom Bilyeu, Jim Kwik, Sheri Salata, Dr. Drew, Tony Conrad, and dozens of other notable names.

Over the 3 day experience the attendees build authentic, long term relationships, collaborating to support each other's ambitions and create positive impact. The Human Gathering itself is much more than an event. It is a multi-faceted private network with Members who are Founders, Executives, Attorneys, Investors, Philanthropists and Educators from the likes of Fidelity Investments, McKinsey, CAA, Microsoft, Paramount Pictures, Kirkland & Ellis, and hundreds of other companies.

Members gain access to multiple, exclusive events each year, as well as once-in-a-lifetime experiences. While Membership is not required to attend the 2023 Malibu Gathering, many of the attendees are in fact active Members. And all other Human Gathering events do in fact require Membership.

The Malibu Gathering is an annual event that provides attendees with the opportunity to learn from and connect with some of the most successful leaders in the world. The conference is designed to be interactive and engaging, with a variety of workshops, panels, and networking sessions that allow attendees to deepen their understanding of leadership and to build meaningful connections with other leaders.

The conference features a diverse lineup of speakers and attendees, including CEOs, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders from various industries. The speakers are carefully selected to ensure that attendees receive a well-rounded education on leadership and can gain insights from a variety of perspectives.

One of the things that sets The Human Gathering’s Malibu Event apart from other leadership conferences/events is the focus on human connection. The conference is not just about learning from the speakers, but also from each other. The networking opportunities are invaluable, allowing attendees to build relationships with other leaders that can last a lifetime. The Human Gathering is not a typical leadership conference. It's an event that truly focuses on the human aspect of leadership. The speakers are not just experts in their field, but they are also relatable and approachable. They are truly invested in the success of the attendees.

Beyond the conference itself, membership in The Human Gathering network helps to accelerate the timelines of achievement for personal goals and business endeavors through curated connections and relationships with fellow members, facilitated by their curated protocols, which is unique within the industry. Some of the benefits members can take advantage of on a regular basis include a proven infrastructure of systems and resources to maximize authentic connections with fellow members – designed to fit the specific needs and relationship building style of each member. Human Gathering members have access to exclusive in-person gatherings. Additionally, Human Gathering members have monthly meet-ups in many major cities to connect and fast-track business development. Its members are located in every major hub of the United States and beyond. Human Gathering members also have exclusive access to events throughout the year, including expeditions and once-in-a-life-time experiences.

The next Human Gathering will be held at a four-acre private Malibu estate from March 30th - April 1st. Attendance is limited to 125 people, and each person is required to go through a curation process.The conference will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, and workshops on a variety of leadership topics, including personal development, strategy, and innovation. Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in networking sessions and to connect with other leaders from around the world.

For more information and to apply for membership in The Human Gathering, visit the website at https://humangathering.com/.

