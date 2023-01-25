ΑΝΑΚΟΙΝΩΣΗ ΓΙΑ ΤΙΣ ΠΡΟΕΔΡΙΚΕΣ ΕΚΛΟΓΕΣ , 5ΗΣ ΦΕΒΡΟΥΑΡΙΟΥ 2023

Την Κυριακή 5 Φεβρουαρίου 2023, η Ύπατη Αρμοστεία της Κυπριακής Δημοκρατίας θα λειτουργήσει ως ένα από τα εκλογικά κέντρα για τους Κύπριους πολίτες που έχουν εγγραφεί να ψηφίσουν στις Προεδρικές Εκλογές. Οι κάλπες θα είναι ανοιχτές από τις 8 πμ μέχρι και τις 4 μμ, με σύντομο διάλειμμα μεταξύ 12-12:30 μμ.

Λαμβάνοντας υπόψιν πως την ίδια μέρα θα πραγματοποιηθεί ο μαραθώνιος “Cancer Research UK London Winter Run”, ο οποίος λαμβάνει μέρος στο κέντρο του Λονδίνου, η πρόσβαση με αυτοκίνητο στις περιοχές που αναγράφονται στον παρακάτω χάρτη θα είναι περιορισμένη.

Ως εκ τούτου, παρακαλούνται οι εκλογείς που θα ασκήσουν το εκλογικό τους δικαίωμα στην Ύπατη Αρμοστεία, να χρησιμοποιήσουν τους πλησιέστερους σταθμούς του μετρό (Piccadilly Circus και Green Park).

Σημειώνεται επίσης ότι η προσέλευση στην Ύπατη Αρμοστεία με αυτοκίνητο θα είναι δυνατή για άτομα με κινητικά προβλήματα, κυοφορούσες γυναίκες και ηλικιωμένους, μέσω της Duke Street και της Jermyn Street (σημεία 1 και 2 στον χάρτη), όπου θα βρίσκονται επόπτες που θα επιτρέπουν τη δίοδο οχημάτων, κατόπιν επίδειξης ταυτότητας και εκλογικού βιβλιάριου.

Υπενθυμίζεται ότι τα εκλογικά κέντρα που θα λειτουργούν την ημέρα των εκλογών είναι τα ακόλουθα:

ΛΟΝΔΙΝΟ High Commission of the Republic of Cyprus 13 St. James’ Square, London SW1Y 4LB

Cypriot Community Centre Earlham Grove, London N22 5HJ

ΜΑΝΤΣΕΣΤΕΡ Community Hall, The Greek Church of Annunciation, 406-408, Bury New Road Salford, Manchester M7 4EY

ΜΠΕΡΜΙΝΓΧΑΜ The Midlands Greek and Cypriot Association Magnet Centre Park Approach Erdington, Birmingham B23 7SJ

ΛΙΝΤΣ Community Hall, The Three Hierarchs Church 57, Harehills Avenue, Leeds LS8 4EU

ΜΠΡΙΣΤΟΛ St Peter’s and St. Paul’s Greek Orthodox Church 27 Lower Ashley Road Easton, Bristol B55 0YL

ΓΛΑΣΚΩΒΗ St Luke’s Greek Orthodox Cathedral 27 Dundonald Road, Glasgow G12 9LL

ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS, 5TH FEBRUARY 2023

On Sunday, 5 February 2023, the High Commission of the Republic of Cyprus will operate as one of the polling stations in London for Cypriot citizens who have registered to vote in the Presidential Elections. The polls will be open from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, with a short break between 12:00-12:30 pm.

It is also noted that, on the same day, the “Cancer Research UK London Winter Run” will take place in central London. Thus, access by car to the areas indicated on the map below will be very limited.

Cypriot citizens are therefore requested to use the nearest underground stations (Piccadilly Circus and Green Park) for their arrival at the High Commission.

Access to the High Commission by car will be possible for people with mobility issues, pregnant women and the elderly. Vehicle access will be possible via Duke Street and Jermyn Street (points 1 and 2 on the map), where stewards will be in place to allow vehicles through, upon presentation of ID and electoral book.

The polling stations that will operate on the day of the elections are the following:

LONDON High Commission of the Republic of Cyprus 13 St. James’ Square, London SW1Y 4LB

Cypriot Community Centre Earlham Grove, London N22 5HJ

MANCHESTER Community Hall, The Greek Church of Annunciation, 406-408, Bury New Road Salford, Manchester M7 4EY

BIRMINGHAM The Midlands Greek and Cypriot Association Magnet Centre Park Approach Erdington, Birmingham B23 7SJ

LEEDS Community Hall, The Three Hierarchs Church 57, Harehills Avenue Leeds LS8 4EU

BRISTOL St Peter’s and St. Paul’s Greek Orthodox Church 27 Lower Ashley Road Easton, Bristol B55 0YL

GLASGOW St Luke’s Greek Orthodox Cathedral 27 Dundonald Road Glasgow G12 9LL

CUMHURBAŞKANI SEÇİMLERİ DUYURUSU, 5 ŞUBAT 2023

5 Şubat 2023, Pazar günü, Kıbrıs Cumhuriyeti Yüksek komiserliği, Cumhurbaşkanlığı Seçimlerinde oy kullanmak için kayıt olan Kıbrıs vatandaşları için Londra’daki sandık merkezlerinden biri olarak faaliyet gösterecek. Sandıklar 08:00-16:00 saatleri arasında açık olacak. 12:00-12:30 saatleri arasında ise kısa bir ara verilecek.

Ayrıca, aynı gün Londra’nın merkezinde “Cancer Research UK London Winter Run” etkinliğinin de yer alacağı için aşağıdaki haritada belirtilen bölgelere araçla ulaşım çok sınırlı olacaktır.

Bu nedenle Kıbrıs vatandaşlarının Yüksek komiserliğe gelmek için en yakın metro istasyonlarını (Piccadilly Circus ve Green Park) kullanmaları rica olunur.

Yüksek komiserliğe araba ile ulaşım, hareket sorunları olan kişiler, hamile kadınlar ve yaşlılar için mümkün olacaktır. Araç ulaşımı, kimlik ve seçmen kartı ibrazı üzerine, görevlilerin araçların geçişine izin vereceği (haritadaki 1 ve 2 noktaları olan) Duke Caddesi ve Jermyn Caddesi üzerinden mümkün olacaktır.

Seçim günü faaliyet gösterecek olan sandıklar:

LONDRA High Commission of the Republic of Cyprus 13 St. James’ Square, London SW1Y 4LB

Cypriot Community Centre Earlham Grove, London N22 5HJ

MANCHESTER Community Hall, The Greek Church of Annunciation, 406-408, Bury New Road Salford, Manchester M7 4EY

BIRMINGHAM The Midlands Greek and Cypriot Association Magnet Centre Park Approach Erdington, Birmingham B23 7SJ

LEEDS Community Hall, The Three Hierarchs Church 57, Harehills Avenue Leeds LS8 4EU

BRİSTOL St Peter’s and St. Paul’s Greek Orthodox Church 27 Lower Ashley Road Easton, Bristol B55 0YL