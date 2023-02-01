ImmiPartner promotes Tu Cam Castillo to Partner, Dennis S. Hul to Senior Associate

Leading business immigration firm ImmiPartner promotes Tu Cam Castillo to Partner and Dennis S. Hul to Senior Associate.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ImmiPartner, a leading provider of corporate immigration legal services, is proud to announce the appointments of Tu Cam Castillo as Partner and Dennis S. Hul as Senior Associate, effective February 1, 2023.

“Tu has been a critical part of our success as we have continued to bring our technology-driven legal solutions to clients across all sectors, and we are thrilled to promote her to this important position,” said Ting Ni, Founding Partner of the firm. Ms. Castillo has over two decades of dedicated and extensive corporate immigration experience. Throughout her impressive career, she has honed her legal knowledge through leadership roles at large, global immigration firms as well as in-house counsel, managing all aspects of immigration programs for industry-leading entities. She actively serves on multiple local and national committees of the American Immigration Lawyers Association. Ms. Castillo received her B.A. from Santa Clara University and her J.D. from Santa Clara University, School of Law.

Additionally, Dennis S. Hul has been promoted to Senior Associate. Mr. Hul represents a myriad of corporate clients ranging from top venture-backed early-stage entities to Fortune 100 companies. In addition to guiding companies on all aspects of employment-based immigration and nonimmigrant visa matters, he brings a wealth of experience in providing comprehensive support to corporate leadership in the development of comprehensive and robust immigration policies. “We continue to be encouraged by the warm reception of our clients to ImmiPartner’s technology-driven solutions for companies with international employees,” said Hendrik Pretorius, CEO of ImmiPartner, “Dennis is an emerging leader who has earned the respect of our clients.” Mr. Hul holds a B.A. from the University of Rhode Island and a J.D. from the New England School of Law.

About ImmiPartner

Created by experienced business immigration lawyers, ImmiPartner is the turn-key U.S. immigration solution for companies seeking to turn their international talent programs into a best-in-class acquisition and retention tool. With attorneys and staff located throughout the U.S., the firm fully leverages technology solutions to deliver results for international employees for enterprises spanning all industry sectors. For more information, please visit www.immipartner.com or call 415-687-5585.